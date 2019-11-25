Norfolk High wrestling to return six state tournament qualifiers for 2019-2020

The Norfolk High wrestling team gets their season underway on Friday, December 6th when they compete in the Fremont Invitational.
The Panthers have 55 wrestlers out this season and return state qualifiers in Weston Godfrey, Aaron Dittmer, Josh Licking, Kaleb Van Driel, Brayden Splater, & Laikon Ames. Norfolk will participate in tournaments at Fremont, the Northeast Nebraska Duals in Columbus, the Grand Island Flatwater Fracas, Sioux City East, the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships at Lincoln, Lexington, and Districts. The Panthers will host their own invite on February 1st. They will also host duals with Papillion La Vista, Elkhorn, and Fremont while visiting Columbus for a dual.