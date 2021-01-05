Norfolk High wrestling to resume season this Saturday at Sioux City East Invite

The Norfolk High wrestling team gets back at it when they compete in the Sioux City East Invitational on Saturday.
So far, they’ve won the opening meet at Fremont, went undefeated at Battle Creek’s Dual Tournament, and recorded a 3-2 record at the Grand Island Flatwater Fracas. The Panthers, who are currently 8-3 in duals, have beaten Ansley/Litchfield, Tekemah/Herman, Battle Creek, Elkhorn Valley, Schuyler, Lincoln Southeast, Columbus, and Waverly while falling to Papillion La Vista, Kearney, and Columbus. The Panthers’ remaining docket includes tournaments at Sioux City East, the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet at Lincoln Southeast, Sioux City Heelan, and the Norfolk Invite on January 30th. They will also host Columbus in a dual and visit Fremont for a dual.