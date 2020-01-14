Norfolk High wrestling team returns to mat this evening at Columbus for 7:00 dual

The Norfolk High wrestling team won the Sioux City East Duals Tournament last Saturday.
The Panthers went 5-0 on the day against Iowa opponents. They beat Hull Western Christian 69-10, Rock Valley 68-9, Sioux City Heelan 49-19, Sioux City East 60-18, and Storm Lake 60-15. Posting 5-0 marks for Norfolk on the day included Calvin Empkey (113); Aaron Dittmer (132); Josh Licking (152); Austin Miller (182); & Laikon Ames (220). This season, the team has won titles at Fremont, the Nebraska Invitational Dual Team Championships, and Sioux City East. Norfolk, who is currently 22-2 in duals, will participate in remaining tournaments at the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships at Lincoln, Lexington, and Districts. They will host their own invite on February 1st. The Panthers will also host a dual with Elkhorn and Fremont while visiting Columbus for a dual tonight at 7:00.