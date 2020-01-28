Norfolk High wrestling team finishes third at Lexington; prep for home dual with Fremont on Friday and Norfolk Invite on Saturday

The Norfolk High wrestling team finished third at the Lexington Invitational last Saturday. Brayden Splater (160) placed second.
Weston Godfrey (126); Josh Licking (152); & Austin Miller (170) finished third. Aaron Dittmer (132); Laikon Ames (195); Brayden Heffner (220); & Jake Jensen (285) was fifth. Hunter Mangelsen (182) got sixth. This season, the team has won titles at Fremont, the Nebraska Invitational Dual Team Championships, and Sioux City East. Norfolk has also earned a third place and a fourth place finish. The Panthers, who are currently 23-3 in duals will host Fremont in a dual on Friday their own invite on Saturday.