Norfolk High wrestling standing tall after successful season

The Norfolk High wrestling team finished fourth with 107.5 points at the Class 'A' State Championships at CHI Health Center Omaha last Friday.
Millard South claimed the title with 220.5 points. They won by 84.5 points. The Panthers’ Jesse Lewis (106) was crowned the state champion after winning a 2-1 decision over Lincoln East’s Gabe Turman. Josh Licking (160) & Austin Miller finished as runner-ups. Jake Licking (145) placed fourth after a 3-2 mark. Gavin Van Driel (113); Weston Godfrey (132); & Brayden Heffner (285) finished 2-2. Calvin Empkey (120) & Jake Hoffman (138) went 1-2 and Dylan Busch (126) & Joel Mercado (220) were 0-2. This year, Norfolk had two first place finishes, a second, a third place, and a fourth place finish along with a dual record of 17-4.