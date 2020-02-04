Norfolk High wrestling qualifies for State Dual Championships for first time since 2016

Norfolk High has qualified for the State Dual Wrestling Championships for the first time since 2016.
The Panthers are the four seed in the bracket and will face five seed Omaha Burke on Saturday at 10:30 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney. The Panthers are currently 24-3 in duals this season and are coming off a fourth place finish at their own invitational last Saturday. Other schools in the Class ‘A’ bracket include Columbus, Millard South, Lincoln East, Millard North, Kearney, & Grand Island. Other Northeast Nebraska schools qualifying for the State Dual Championships include Pierce (B); Battle Creek (C); Plainview (D); Winside (D); Pender (D); Burwell (D); Elkhorn Valley (D); & Neligh/Oakdale (D).