Norfolk High wrestling gears up for road dual on Tuesday and tournament on Saturday

The Norfolk High wrestling team is coming off a third place finish at the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships in Kearney last Saturday. 

Lincoln East was the champion with a score of 206, Kearney was second at 189, and the Panthers finished third with 174 points.  Josh Licking (160) was Norfolk’s lone champion.  Weston Godfrey (132); Jake Licking (145) & Brayden Heffner (285) was second.  Jesse Lewis (106); Calvin Empkey (120) & Jackson Bos (220) finished fourth.  Gavin Van Driel (113) & Kayden Kettler (152) got fifth.  Dylan Busch (126); Jake Hoffman (138); Austin Miller (170) & Joel Mercado (195) was sixth.  This season, Norfolk has won their opening meet at Fremont, went 5-0 at Battle Creek’s Dual Tournament, recorded a 3-2 record at the Grand Island Flatwater Fracas, went 4-0 at the Sioux City East Duals Tournament, and the third place finish at the HAC Tournament.  The Panthers are currently 13-3 in duals this season.  They now get ready for a week in which they visit Fremont for a dual this evening at 7:00 before competing in Sioux City’s Bishop Heelan Tournament on Saturday.

