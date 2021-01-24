Norfolk High wrestling finishes second at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Invite

The Norfolk High wrestling team finished as the runner up at the Sioux City Bishop Heelan Invitational on Saturday.
Grand Island was the champion with 197 points while the Panthers were second at 177.5. Jesse Lewis (106) & Brayden Heffner (285) were champions. Hudson Waldow (152) and Josh Licking (160) were runner-ups. Gavin Van Driel (113) placed third. Calvin Empkey (120); Weston Godfrey (132); & Devan Schmidt (138) got fourth. Jackson Bos (220) placed fifth. Joel Thompson (145) and Caleb Kuhn (170) finished sixth. Dylan Busch (126) and Parker Arnold (285) got seventh. Brooks Reiman (138) and Dalton Ruth (182) placed eighth.
1) Grand Island
197.0
2
Norfolk
177.5
106
Jesse Lewis (22-3) placed 1st and scored 19.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) 22-3 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) 22-3 won by fall over Jaxon Prichard (Westwood, Sloan ) 19-14 (Fall 0:44)
- Semifinal - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) 22-3 won by decision over Rayden Zens (Aberdeen Central) 23-2 (Dec 4-1)
- 1st Place Match - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) 22-3 won by fall over Jacob Downey (Logan Magnolia) 29-9 (Fall 4:00)
106
Ryder Kahny (3-8) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Ryder Kahny (Norfolk) 3-8 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Jacob Downey (Logan Magnolia) 29-9 won by fall over Ryder Kahny (Norfolk) 3-8 (Fall 0:50)
- Cons. Round 2 - Gavin Kiger (Logan Magnolia) 3-7 won by fall over Ryder Kahny (Norfolk) 3-8 (Fall 1:07)
113
Gavin Van Driel (18-5) placed 3rd and scored 13.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) 18-5 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) 18-5 won by major decision over Mason Schrempp (Aberdeen Central) 21-4 (MD 8-0)
- Semifinal - Braden Graff (West Sioux, Hawarden ) 31-0 won by major decision over Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) 18-5 (MD 15-5)
- 3rd Place Match - Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) 18-5 won by major decision over Luke Freund (Harlan) 27-6 (MD 15-3)
120
Calvin Empkey (16-12) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) 16-12 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) 16-12 won by major decision over Jacob Bellefeuille (Aberdeen Central) 16-11 (MD 12-3)
- Semifinal - Ein Obermiller (Grand Island) 16-5 won by fall over Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) 16-12 (Fall 1:33)
- 3rd Place Match - Blake Dirksen (Le Mars) 21-6 won by decision over Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) 16-12 (Dec 3-0)
126
Josiah Kumm (3-2) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Sean Thompson (Logan Magnolia) 34-5 won by fall over Josiah Kumm (Norfolk) 3-2 (Fall 3:02)
- Cons. Round 1 - CJ Optaia (Storm Lake) 13-14 won by decision over Josiah Kumm (Norfolk) 3-2 (Dec 6-5)
126
Dylan Busch (17-13) placed 7th and scored 11.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Dylan Busch (Norfolk) 17-13 won by fall over Dillion Hunter (Westwood, Sloan ) 17-13 (Fall 3:08)
- Quarterfinal - Blake Cushing (Grand Island) 26-1 won by fall over Dylan Busch (Norfolk) 17-13 (Fall 2:19)
- Cons. Round 2 - Dylan Busch (Norfolk) 17-13 won by fall over Cristian Cortez (Grand Island) 4-5 (Fall 5:41)
- Cons. Semi - Brock Martin (Aberdeen Central) 17-7 won by decision over Dylan Busch (Norfolk) 17-13 (Dec 7-2)
- 7th Place Match - Dylan Busch (Norfolk) 17-13 won by fall over Dillion Hunter (Westwood, Sloan ) 17-13 (Fall 4:23)
126
Ryllee Hoppe (0-2) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Luke Musich (Harlan) 23-6 won by fall over Ryllee Hoppe (Norfolk) 0-2 (Fall 0:59)
- Cons. Round 1 - Logan Opitz (Aberdeen Central) 4-14 won by fall over Ryllee Hoppe (Norfolk) 0-2 (Fall 2:56)
132
Weston Godfrey (21-3) placed 4th and scored 12.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) 21-3 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) 21-3 won by fall over Dane Arrants (Grand Island) 6-2 (Fall 2:43)
- Semifinal - Chris Ferguson (Sioux Central) 21-0 won by decision over Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) 21-3 (Dec 12-8)
- 3rd Place Match - Rogelio Ruiz (Grand Island) 17-5 won by decision over Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) 21-3 (Dec 4-2)
138
Brooks Reiman (3-3) placed 8th.
- Champ. Round 1 - Braydon Steuck (Aberdeen Central) 20-8 won by fall over Brooks Reiman (Norfolk) 3-3 (Fall 1:47)
- Cons. Round 1 - Brooks Reiman (Norfolk) 3-3 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Brooks Reiman (Norfolk) 3-3 won by medical forfeit over Kael Kingery (Grand Island) 13-7 (M. For.)
- Cons. Semi - Eh Tha Dah Htoo (Storm Lake) 10-15 won by fall over Brooks Reiman (Norfolk) 3-3 (Fall 1:59)
- 7th Place Match - Ethan Gilmore (Bishop Heelan) 19-14 won by fall over Brooks Reiman (Norfolk) 3-3 (Fall 2:00)
138
Devan Schmit (6-4) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Devan Schmit (Norfolk) 6-4 won by fall over Carson Gunnerson (Sioux Central) 5-10 (Fall 1:46)
- Quarterfinal - Devan Schmit (Norfolk) 6-4 won by injury default over Kael Kingery (Grand Island) 13-7 (Inj. 3:20)
- Semifinal - Cullen Koedam (West Sioux, Hawarden ) 37-0 won by fall over Devan Schmit (Norfolk) 6-4 (Fall 2:35)
- 3rd Place Match - Braydon Steuck (Aberdeen Central) 20-8 won by decision over Devan Schmit (Norfolk) 6-4 (Dec 10-6)
145
Cesar Martinez (0-2) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Dalton McKinley (Harlan) 21-13 won by fall over Cesar Martinez (Norfolk) 0-2 (Fall 0:41)
- Cons. Round 1 - Tom Heilman (Westwood, Sloan ) 15-17 won by fall over Cesar Martinez (Norfolk) 0-2 (Fall 0:46)
145
Espen Borer (1-2) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Emmick (Sioux City, West) 21-7 won by fall over Espen Borer (Norfolk) 1-2 (Fall 3:06)
- Cons. Round 1 - Espen Borer (Norfolk) 1-2 won by fall over Radyn Neal (Bishop Heelan) 3-12 (Fall 3:43)
- Cons. Round 2 - Edgar Barriero (Storm Lake) 19-10 won by fall over Espen Borer (Norfolk) 1-2 (Fall 1:53)
145
Joel Thompson (3-2) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Brody Arrants (Grand Island) 27-2 won by fall over Joel Thompson (Norfolk) 3-2 (Fall 1:57)
- Cons. Round 1 - Joel Thompson (Norfolk) 3-2 won by fall over Anthony Durazo (Sioux Central) 15-14 (Fall 0:58)
- Cons. Round 2 - Joel Thompson (Norfolk) 3-2 won by decision over Dalton McKinley (Harlan) 21-13 (Dec 10-8)
- Cons. Semi - Joel Thompson (Norfolk) 3-2 won by fall over Edgar Barriero (Storm Lake) 19-10 (Fall 3:46)
- 5th Place Match - Alex Allen (Le Mars) 21-9 won by fall over Joel Thompson (Norfolk) 3-2 (Fall 3:18)
152
Hudson Waldow (7-9) placed 2nd and scored 17.5 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Hudson Waldow (Norfolk) 7-9 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Hudson Waldow (Norfolk) 7-9 won by fall over Jackson Sudtelgte (Le Mars) 19-10 (Fall 1:03)
- Semifinal - Hudson Waldow (Norfolk) 7-9 won by tech fall over Justyce Hostetler (Grand Island) 3-6 (TF-1.5 4:15 (15-0))
- 1st Place Match - Briar Reisz (Logan Magnolia) 35-1 won by tech fall over Hudson Waldow (Norfolk) 7-9 (TF-1.5 4:33 (23-8))
152
Brayden Roman Fielder (1-2) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Javier Mora (West Sioux, Hawarden ) 17-14 won by fall over Brayden Roman Fielder (Norfolk) 1-2 (Fall 1:28)
- Cons. Round 1 - Brayden Roman Fielder (Norfolk) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Jackson Sudtelgte (Le Mars) 19-10 won by fall over Brayden Roman Fielder (Norfolk) 1-2 (Fall 0:55)
160
Joshua Licking (26-1) placed 2nd and scored 17.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Joshua Licking (Norfolk) 26-1 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Joshua Licking (Norfolk) 26-1 won by fall over Jake Gunderson (Sioux Central) 8-21 (Fall 0:45)
- Semifinal - Joshua Licking (Norfolk) 26-1 won by major decision over Carter Aldrich (Bishop Heelan) 25-11 (MD 14-2)
- 1st Place Match - Kolby Lukasiewicz (Grand Island) 21-3 won by medical forfeit over Joshua Licking (Norfolk) 26-1 (M. For.)
170
Caleb Kuhn (12-12) placed 6th and scored 12.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Caleb Kuhn (Norfolk) 12-12 won by fall over Antonio Medina (Sioux City, West) 5-8 (Fall 3:50)
- Quarterfinal - Mitchell Joines (Bishop Heelan) 34-2 won by fall over Caleb Kuhn (Norfolk) 12-12 (Fall 1:18)
- Cons. Round 2 - Caleb Kuhn (Norfolk) 12-12 won by major decision over Ryan Sadoski (Le Mars) 13-14 (MD 9-1)
- Cons. Semi - Caleb Kuhn (Norfolk) 12-12 won by fall over Jeshua Cervantes (West Sioux, Hawarden ) 20-18 (Fall 2:44)
- 5th Place Match - Casey Reis (Grand Island) 10-11 won in sudden victory - 1 over Caleb Kuhn (Norfolk) 12-12 (SV-1 8-6)
182
Dalton Ruth (5-12) placed 8th and scored 7.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Dalton Ruth (Norfolk) 5-12 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Jackson Dewald (Westwood, Sloan ) 34-0 won by fall over Dalton Ruth (Norfolk) 5-12 (Fall 1:49)
- Cons. Round 2 - Dalton Ruth (Norfolk) 5-12 won by fall over Connor Lathrop (Sioux Central) 5-9 (Fall 2:45)
- Cons. Semi - Dylan Oviatt (Logan Magnolia) 9-8 won by fall over Dalton Ruth (Norfolk) 5-12 (Fall 6:21)
- 7th Place Match - Matt Schwery (Harlan) 25-10 won by fall over Dalton Ruth (Norfolk) 5-12 (Fall 1:07)
195
Joel Mercado (2-6) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Colben Chase (Logan Magnolia) 10-14 won by fall over Joel Mercado (Norfolk) 2-6 (Fall 4:34)
- Cons. Round 1 - Joel Mercado (Norfolk) 2-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Brendon Todd (Storm Lake) 4-9 won by fall over Joel Mercado (Norfolk) 2-6 (Fall 1:23)
220
Jackson Bos (17-9) placed 5th and scored 15.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Jackson Bos (Norfolk) 17-9 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Jeremiah Davis (Harlan) 25-8 won by decision over Jackson Bos (Norfolk) 17-9 (Dec 6-3)
- Cons. Round 2 - Jackson Bos (Norfolk) 17-9 won by fall over Edgar Guevara (Grand Island) 2-9 (Fall 2:56)
- Cons. Semi - Jackson Bos (Norfolk) 17-9 won by fall over Julio Santos (Sioux City, West) 7-11 (Fall 0:53)
- 5th Place Match - Jackson Bos (Norfolk) 17-9 won by fall over Ashton McMillan (West Sioux, Hawarden ) 23-12 (Fall 1:38)
285
Brayden Heffner (24-2) placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) 24-2 won by fall over Aiden Phillips (Storm Lake) 9-5 (Fall 0:39)
- Quarterfinal - Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) 24-2 won by decision over Brandon VanderSluis (Le Mars) 11-11 (Dec 6-3)
- Semifinal - Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) 24-2 won by decision over Colin Hubbell (Bishop Heelan) 24-7 (Dec 3-2)
- 1st Place Match - Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) 24-2 won by fall over Michael Isele (Grand Island) 24-2 (Fall 5:06)
285
Parker Arnold (3-2) placed 7th.
- Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Leonard (Westwood, Sloan ) 29-5 won by decision over Parker Arnold (Norfolk) 3-2 (Dec 10-7)
- Cons. Round 1 - Parker Arnold (Norfolk) 3-2 won by fall over Eric Becerra (Aberdeen Central) 0-2 (Fall 4:54)
- Cons. Round 2 - Parker Arnold (Norfolk) 3-2 won by fall over Luis Cota (Sioux City, West) 4-7 (Fall 1:48)
- Cons. Semi - Brandon VanderSluis (Le Mars) 11-11 won by decision over Parker Arnold (Norfolk) 3-2 (Dec 8-3)
- 7th Place Match - Parker Arnold (Norfolk) 3-2 won by fall over Aiden Phillips (Storm Lake) 9-5 (Fall 4:15)