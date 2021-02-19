Norfolk High wrestling finishes fourth at State Championships; Lewis (106) is crowned champion

The Norfolk High wrestling team finished fourth with 107.5 points at the Class 'A' State Championships at CHI Health Center Omaha yesterday.
Millard South claimed the title with 220.5 points. They won by 84.5 points. The Panthers’ Jesse Lewis (106) is the state champion after winning a 2-1 decision over Lincoln East’s Gabe Turman. Josh Licking (160) finished as the runner-up after dropping an 18-5 major decision to Millard South’s Antrell Taylor. Austin Miller (170) also was runner-up after falling in a 5-2 decision to Columbus’ Blayze Standley. Jake Licking (145) placed fourth after a 3-2 mark. Gavin Van Driel (113); Weston Godfrey (132); & Brayden Heffner (285) finished 2-2. Plainview are Class ‘D’ Champions after totaling 110.5 points. They won by 35.5 points. Elkhorn Valley got fifth with 71.5, Burwell was sixth with 63.5, Neligh/Oakdale totaled 59 points to get eighth, and North Central finished ninth with 58.
The State Wrestling Championships continue today at CHI Health Center Omaha as Classes ‘B’ & ‘C’ get underway. Class ‘B’ gets their competition underway at 9:00 AM while Class ‘C’ starts at 5:00. Norfolk Catholic will be represented in the Class ‘C’ tournament by Dominic Liess (106); Allan Olander (145); Francisco Mendez (160); & Isaac Wilcox (285). Lutheran High Northeast will showcase Jazsper Ames (220). Reports can be heard today and Saturday on 106 KIX & 97.5 KEXL.
A Team Scores
2021 NSAA State Championships Results for Norfolk
A106
Jesse Lewis (32-3) placed 1st and scored 26.5 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) 32-3 won by fall over Enrique Haynes (Millard West) 22-5 (Fall 3:25)
- Quarterfinal - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) 32-3 won by tech fall over Dominic Martinez (Papillion-LaVista) 21-12 (TF-1.5 6:00 (18-2))
- Semifinal - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) 32-3 won by major decision over Darrelle Bonam Jr (Omaha Central) 22-11 (MD 9-1)
- 1st Place Match - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) 32-3 won by decision over Gabe Turman (Lincoln East) 31-4 (Dec 2-1)
A113
Gavin Van Driel (24-9) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) 24-9 won by decision over Joshua Shaner (Lincoln Northeast) 28-11 (Dec 6-2)
- Quarterfinal - Adrian Bice (Columbus) 24-6 won by decision over Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) 24-9 (Dec 11-4)
- Cons. Round 2 - Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) 24-9 won by decision over Gino Rettele (Millard South) 25-14 (Dec 6-3)
- Cons. Round 3 - Juan Pedro Jr. (Grand Island) 20-5 won by decision over Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) 24-9 (Dec 5-3)
A120
Calvin Empkey (20-18) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Gabriel Grice (Bellevue East) 17-2 won by fall over Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) 20-18 (Fall 2:59)
- Cons. Round 1 - Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) 20-18 won by fall over Cameron Gable (Papillion-LaVista South) 13-25 (Fall 1:29)
- Cons. Round 2 - Julio Reyes (Omaha Burke) 27-3 won by major decision over Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) 20-18 (MD 17-4)
A126
Dylan Busch (22-18) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Blake Cushing (Grand Island) 37-2 won by tech fall over Dylan Busch (Norfolk) 22-18 (TF-1.5 4:00 (20-2))
- Cons. Round 1 - Jordan Bobier (Papillion-LaVista) 30-8 won by fall over Dylan Busch (Norfolk) 22-18 (Fall 1:31)
A132
Weston Godfrey (27-7) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) 27-7 won by fall over Jasper Sobetski (Creighton Prep) 5-25 (Fall 1:03)
- Quarterfinal - Landan McLaughlin (Lincoln Southwest) 30-4 won by decision over Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) 27-7 (Dec 6-1)
- Cons. Round 2 - Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) 27-7 won by fall over Jose Hinz (Lincoln Southeast) 24-14 (Fall 3:50)
- Cons. Round 3 - Rogelio Ruiz (Grand Island) 29-7 won by decision over Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) 27-7 (Dec 10-7)
A138
Jake Hoffman (18-16) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Darian Diaz (North Platte) 47-5 won by fall over Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) 18-16 (Fall 1:43)
- Cons. Round 1 - Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) 18-16 won by fall over Connor Dillavou (Lincoln North Star) 13-29 (Fall 2:27)
- Cons. Round 2 - Ian Rudner (Papillion-LaVista) 39-4 won by decision over Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) 18-16 (Dec 10-6)
A145
Jacob Licking (21-6) placed 4th and scored 17.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Licking (Norfolk) 21-6 won by fall over Alex Korte (Columbus) 21-12 (Fall 3:16)
- Quarterfinal - Jacob Licking (Norfolk) 21-6 won by fall over Ian Mendoza (Lincoln Southeast) 36-10 (Fall 3:08)
- Semifinal - Brody Arrants (Grand Island) 39-3 won by fall over Jacob Licking (Norfolk) 21-6 (Fall 4:55)
- Cons. Semi - Jacob Licking (Norfolk) 21-6 won by major decision over Ryan Fox (North Platte) 28-18 (MD 10-0)
- 3rd Place Match - Tyler Antoniak (Millard South) 24-2 won by decision over Jacob Licking (Norfolk) 21-6 (Dec 7-2)
A160
Joshua Licking (31-1) placed 2nd and scored 21.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Joshua Licking (Norfolk) 31-1 won by fall over Tavian Thomas (Omaha Westside) 15-19 (Fall 0:43)
- Quarterfinal - Joshua Licking (Norfolk) 31-1 won by major decision over Drew Loosvelt (Columbus) 10-5 (MD 10-0)
- Semifinal - Joshua Licking (Norfolk) 31-1 won by decision over Kolby Lukasiewicz (Grand Island) 33-4 (Dec 6-4)
- 1st Place Match - Antrell Taylor (Millard South) 39-0 won by major decision over Joshua Licking (Norfolk) 31-1 (MD 18-5)
A170
Austin Miller (18-4) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Austin Miller (Norfolk) 18-4 won by fall over JJ Latenser (Millard South) 25-17 (Fall 2:32)
- Quarterfinal - Austin Miller (Norfolk) 18-4 won by decision over Cameron Cunningham (Gretna) 23-7 (Dec 5-2)
- Semifinal - Austin Miller (Norfolk) 18-4 won by fall over Jack McDonnell (Bellevue West) 28-4 (Fall 5:04)
- 1st Place Match - Blayze Standley (Columbus) 38-4 won by decision over Austin Miller (Norfolk) 18-4 (Dec 5-2)
A220
Joel Mercado (3-13) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Noah Sprieck (Lincoln Southwest) 34-1 won by fall over Joel Mercado (Norfolk) 3-13 (Fall 0:26)
- Cons. Round 1 - Kaden Johnson (Papillion-LaVista) 20-9 won by fall over Joel Mercado (Norfolk) 3-13 (Fall 0:58)
A285
Brayden Heffner (32-5) place is unknown and scored 5.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) 32-5 won by fall over Sam Sledge (Creighton Prep) 14-17 (Fall 2:45)
- Quarterfinal - Nolan Olafson (Millard South) 31-9 won by decision over Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) 32-5 (Dec 4-2)
- Cons. Round 2 - Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) 32-5 won by decision over Caden Johnson (Kearney) 21-19 (Dec 4-0)
- Cons. Round 3 - Tyson Danner (Omaha Northwest) 32-5 won by decision over Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) 32-5 (Dec 4-2)
D Team Scores
D106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Eli Lanham of Plainview
- 2nd Place - Hayden Neeman of Superior
- 3rd Place - Reece Kocian of East Butler
- 4th Place - Layne Sturek of Pender
- 5th Place - Sebastian Sauceda of Shelton
- 6th Place - Dierks Nekoliczak of Central Valley
1st Place Match
- Eli Lanham (Plainview) 43-0, Sr. over Hayden Neeman (Superior) 40-2, So. (Dec 4-1)
3rd Place Match
- Reece Kocian (East Butler) 36-4, So. over Layne Sturek (Pender) 50-9, Sr. (Dec 2-0)
5th Place Match
- Sebastian Sauceda (Shelton) 24-10, Fr. over Dierks Nekoliczak (Central Valley) 24-18, Fr. (SV-1 6-4)
D113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Hunter Bennett of Elkhorn Valley
- 2nd Place - Lane Bohac of East Butler
- 3rd Place - Jacob Fox of Axtell
- 4th Place - Carter Beckman of Elgin/Pope John
- 5th Place - Eli Paxton of Mullen
- 6th Place - Creel Weber of Hemingford
1st Place Match
- Hunter Bennett (Elkhorn Valley) 47-0, Sr. over Lane Bohac (East Butler) 31-6, So. (Dec 9-3)
3rd Place Match
- Jacob Fox (Axtell) 40-10, Jr. over Carter Beckman (Elgin/Pope John) 33-10, So. (Fall 3:32)
5th Place Match
- Eli Paxton (Mullen) 43-5, So. over Creel Weber (Hemingford) 22-8, So. (Fall 3:56)
D120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Scout Ashburn of Plainview
- 2nd Place - Dayton Gipe of Sandhills Valley
- 3rd Place - Cayden Ellis of Winside
- 4th Place - Zack Hartl of Elkhorn Valley
- 5th Place - Cauy Morgan of Sutherland
- 6th Place - Owen Vondra of Elkhorn Valley
1st Place Match
- Scout Ashburn (Plainview) 47-1, Jr. over Dayton Gipe (Sandhills Valley) 39-1, So. (SV-1 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- Cayden Ellis (Winside) 42-6, Jr. over Zack Hartl (Elkhorn Valley) 27-6, Jr. (Dec 9-5)
5th Place Match
- Cauy Morgan (Sutherland) 41-7, Fr. over Owen Vondra (Elkhorn Valley) 14-6, Fr. (Dec 3-1)
D126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Zach Dickau of North Central
- 2nd Place - Adam Miller of Elkhorn Valley
- 3rd Place - Brenner McLaughlin of Thayer Central
- 4th Place - Nickolas Kuehn of Kenesaw
- 5th Place - Jacob Kerns of Southwest
- 6th Place - Kyler Mosel of Plainview
1st Place Match
- Zach Dickau (North Central) 39-5, Sr. over Adam Miller (Elkhorn Valley) 45-1, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- Brenner McLaughlin (Thayer Central) 47-7, Jr. over Nickolas Kuehn (Kenesaw) 37-5, So. (Dec 8-2)
5th Place Match
- Jacob Kerns (Southwest) 35-10, Jr. over Kyler Mosel (Plainview) 30-8, So. (Dec 6-4)
D132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jeremy Larson of Brady
- 2nd Place - Drake Belville of Doniphan-Trumbull
- 3rd Place - Brock Kester of Neligh-Oakdale
- 4th Place - Jon Peterka of Sutherland
- 5th Place - Thomas Klemesrud of North Central
- 6th Place - Colten Dawe of Burwell
1st Place Match
- Jeremy Larson (Brady) 48-0, Sr. over Drake Belville (Doniphan-Trumbull) 25-9, Sr. (MD 11-2)
3rd Place Match
- Brock Kester (Neligh-Oakdale) 45-8, Sr. over Jon Peterka (Sutherland) 46-8, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Thomas Klemesrud (North Central) 37-12, Sr. over Colten Dawe (Burwell) 18-5, Sr. (Fall 4:04)
D145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ruger Reimers of Palmer
- 2nd Place - Dominic Stewart of Thayer Central
- 3rd Place - Gabe Escalante of Winside
- 4th Place - Xavier Perez of Elm Creek
- 5th Place - Hunter Cook of Sutherland
- 6th Place - Tristian White of Arapahoe
1st Place Match
- Ruger Reimers (Palmer) 52-2, Sr. over Dominic Stewart (Thayer Central) 47-8, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
- Gabe Escalante (Winside) 45-6, Jr. over Xavier Perez (Elm Creek) 37-8, Sr. (Dec 9-4)
5th Place Match
- Hunter Cook (Sutherland) 51-7, Jr. over Tristian White (Arapahoe) 32-9, Jr. (Dec 7-2)
D152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Colton Holthus of Garden County
- 2nd Place - Matt VanPelt of Southwest
- 3rd Place - Ayden Molzahn of Alma
- 4th Place - Levi Lewis of North Central
- 5th Place - Austin Rudolf of Neligh-Oakdale
- 6th Place - Spencer DeNaeyer of Mullen
1st Place Match
- Colton Holthus (Garden County) 48-2, Sr. over Matt VanPelt (Southwest) 47-2, Sr. (Dec 10-7)
3rd Place Match
- Ayden Molzahn (Alma) 37-4, Jr. over Levi Lewis (North Central) 35-7, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Austin Rudolf (Neligh-Oakdale) 28-7, So. over Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 48-10, Jr. (Fall 5:00)
D138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Nolan Blevins of Weeping Water
- 2nd Place - Keagan Mosel of Plainview
- 3rd Place - Samuel Foster of Sutherland
- 4th Place - Cinch Kiger of Overton
- 5th Place - Garrett Latimer of Southwest
- 6th Place - Reed Bennett of Elkhorn Valley
1st Place Match
- Nolan Blevins (Weeping Water) 48-6, Sr. over Keagan Mosel (Plainview) 39-10, Sr. (Dec 7-5)
3rd Place Match
- Samuel Foster (Sutherland) 52-2, Jr. over Cinch Kiger (Overton) 39-19, Jr. (Fall 4:52)
5th Place Match
- Garrett Latimer (Southwest) 51-6, Sr. over Reed Bennett (Elkhorn Valley) 38-15, Jr. (Fall 1:54)
D160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale
- 2nd Place - Brody Dickinson of Freeman
- 3rd Place - Brett Tryon of Southwest
- 4th Place - Levi Belina of Howells-Dodge
- 5th Place - Trevin Brecka of East Butler
- 6th Place - Wyatt Jenkins of Arapahoe
1st Place Match
- Aiden Kuester (Neligh-Oakdale) 44-1, So. over Brody Dickinson (Freeman) 48-4, Sr. (MD 9-0)
3rd Place Match
- Brett Tryon (Southwest) 45-12, Sr. over Levi Belina (Howells-Dodge) 50-10, Jr. (Dec 6-4)
5th Place Match
- Trevin Brecka (East Butler) 27-12, Jr. over Wyatt Jenkins (Arapahoe) 23-7, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
D170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Conner Schutz of Hi-Line
- 2nd Place - Jestin Bayer of Howells-Dodge
- 3rd Place - Alizae Mejia of Plainview
- 4th Place - Christian Leonard of Bayard
- 5th Place - Hunter Arehart of Ansley/Litchfield
- 6th Place - Slate Micheel of Twin Loup
1st Place Match
- Conner Schutz (Hi-Line) 33-0, Sr. over Jestin Bayer (Howells-Dodge) 48-8, So. (Fall 2:20)
3rd Place Match
- Alizae Mejia (Plainview) 31-5, Sr. over Christian Leonard (Bayard) 39-2, Sr. (SV-1 7-5)
5th Place Match
- Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 31-7, Sr. over Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 42-13, So. (Dec 8-5)
D182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Reece Zutavern of Sandhills/Thedford
- 2nd Place - Cooper Slingsby of Ansley/Litchfield
- 3rd Place - Cash Meier of Guardian Angels Central Catholic
- 4th Place - Chase Pawloski of Pleasanton
- 5th Place - Keegan Shuler of Hitchcock County
- 6th Place - Brett Bridger of Fullerton
1st Place Match
- Reece Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 48-1, Jr. over Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) 42-5, Jr. (Dec 11-7)
3rd Place Match
- Cash Meier (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 40-6, Sr. over Chase Pawloski (Pleasanton) 9-6, Jr. (Dec 9-3)
5th Place Match
- Keegan Shuler (Hitchcock County) 36-7, So. over Brett Bridger (Fullerton) 35-10, Fr. (SV-1 4-2)
D195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Gunner Reimers of Palmer
- 2nd Place - Alex Gideon of Burwell
- 3rd Place - Gavin White of Sutherland
- 4th Place - Kolby Larson of Ansley/Litchfield
- 5th Place - Colton Horne of Doniphan-Trumbull
- 6th Place - Colton Thiele of Summerland
1st Place Match
- Gunner Reimers (Palmer) 41-2, Jr. over Alex Gideon (Burwell) 30-5, Jr. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
- Gavin White (Sutherland) 42-3, Jr. over Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 49-5, Jr. (TB-1 4-2)
5th Place Match
- Colton Horne (Doniphan-Trumbull) 35-13, Sr. over Colton Thiele (Summerland) 28-11, Jr. (Fall 3:21)
D220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Brandon Knoles of Perkins County
- 2nd Place - Luke Howitt of Maxwell
- 3rd Place - Chet Wichmann of Palmer
- 4th Place - Reed McFadden of Sandhills/Thedford
- 5th Place - Gavin Anderson of Hyannis
- 6th Place - Clayton Hardy of Southwest
1st Place Match
- Brandon Knoles (Perkins County) 33-4, Sr. over Luke Howitt (Maxwell) 33-3, Sr. (Fall 3:58)
3rd Place Match
- Chet Wichmann (Palmer) 51-2, Sr. over Reed McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) 39-13, Sr. (Fall 2:30)
5th Place Match
- Gavin Anderson (Hyannis) 19-11, Jr. over Clayton Hardy (Southwest) 33-17, So. (Dec 6-2)
D285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Brayton Branic of Sandhills/Thedford
- 2nd Place - Logan Mueller of Summerland
- 3rd Place - Hunter Mayfield of Burwell
- 4th Place - Levi Kerner of Arapahoe
- 5th Place - Brendon Hall of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
- 6th Place - Kayden Stubbs of Maxwell
1st Place Match
- Brayton Branic (Sandhills/Thedford) 50-6, Sr. over Logan Mueller (Summerland) 24-9, Jr. (Dec 7-4)
3rd Place Match
- Hunter Mayfield (Burwell) 29-3, Sr. over Levi Kerner (Arapahoe) 37-2, Jr. (Fall 2:45)
5th Place Match
- Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 32-19, Jr. over Kayden Stubbs (Maxwell) 36-10, Jr. (Fall 0:36)