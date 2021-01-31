Norfolk High wrestling finishes as runner-up at own dual invitational

The Norfolk High wrestling team finished second at their own Dual Invitational on Saturday.
The Panthers beat Bellevue East 55-21, Omaha Westside 57-18, and Columbus 45-21 before falling to Grand Island in the championship 39-27. Jesse Lewis & Austin Miller recorded 4-0 records for the day. Norfolk is now 17-4 in duals this season.
Norfolk Duals Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Grand Island
- 2nd Place - Norfolk
- 3rd Place - Columbus
- 4th Place - Millard North
- 5th Place - Omaha Westside
- 6th Place - Fremont
- 7th Place - Lincoln Northeast
- 8th Place - Bellevue East
1st Place Match
- Grand Island defeated Norfolk 39-27.
3rd Place Match
- Columbus defeated Millard North 36-34.
5th Place Match
- Omaha Westside defeated Fremont 51-30.
7th Place Match
- Lincoln Northeast defeated Bellevue East 42-28.
Match #1 Round 1
Norfolk defeated Bellevue East 55-21
- 106 - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 113 - Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 120 - Gabriel Grice (Bellevue) over Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) Maj 22-11
- 126 - Dylan Busch (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 132 - Garrett Grice (Bellevue) over Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) TF 26-11
- 138 - Daniel DeRosier (Bellevue) over Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) Fall 0:59
- 145 - Jacob Licking (Norfolk) over Truman Koehler (Bellevue) TF 21-5
- 152 - Kayden Kettler (Norfolk) over Mason Chandler (Bellevue) Dec 4-0
- 160 - Hudson Waldow (Norfolk) over Evan Gann (Bellevue) TF 19-4
- 170 - Austin Miller (Norfolk) over Marshall Chandler (Bellevue) Fall 1:02
- 182 - Garrett Erickson (Bellevue) over Dalton Ruth (Norfolk) Fall 3:43
- 195 - Jackson Bos (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 220 - Joel Mercado (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 285 - Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Match #2 Round 2
Norfolk defeated Omaha Westside 57-18
- 113 - Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 120 - Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) over Kooper Brandle (Omaha Westside) Fall 5:04
- 126 - Dylan Busch (Norfolk) over Sam Johnson (Omaha Westside) Fall 1:06
- 132 - Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) over Aden G. Hargis (Omaha Westside) Fall 0:40
- 138 - Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 145 - Noah Aken (Omaha Westside) over Jacob Licking (Norfolk) Dec 3-2
- 152 - Kayden Kettler (Norfolk) over Michael J. Myers (Omaha Westside) Dec 8-5
- 160 - Hudson Waldow (Norfolk) over Tavian Thomas (Omaha Westside) Fall 2:56
- 170 - Austin Miller (Norfolk) over Cannon L. McCarty (Omaha Westside) Fall 0:57
- 182 - Dalton Ruth (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 195 - Cole D. Haberman (Omaha Westside) over Jackson Bos (Norfolk) Fall 1:54
- 220 - Ryan D. Zatechka (Omaha Westside) over Joel Mercado (Norfolk) Fall 0:47
- 285 - Cade D. Haberman (Omaha Westside) over Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) Dec 9-6
- 106 - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) over Logan W. Edwards (Omaha Westside) Fall 1:24
Match #3 Round 3
Norfolk defeated Columbus 45-21
- 120 - Blake Cerny (Columbus) over Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) Dec 13-8
- 126 - Dylan Busch (Norfolk) over Jaden McFarland (Columbus) Fall 2:48
- 132 - Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) over Caydn Kucera (Columbus) Fall 2:58
- 138 - Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 145 - Jacob Licking (Norfolk) over Alex Korte (Columbus) Dec 3-1
- 152 - Carter Braun (Columbus) over Kayden Kettler (Norfolk) Dec 11-4
- 160 - Hudson Waldow (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 170 - Blayze Standley (Columbus) over Caleb Kuhn (Norfolk) Fall 2:18
- 182 - Austin Miller (Norfolk) over Rylee Iburg (Columbus) Dec 6-4
- 195 - Liam Blaser (Columbus) over Jackson Bos (Norfolk) Dec 5-2
- 220 - Justin Gaston (Columbus) over Joel Mercado (Norfolk) Fall 1:15
- 285 - Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) over Jordan Williams (Columbus) Fall 1:20
- 106 - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) over Brenyn Delano (Columbus) Dec 3-0
- 113 - Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) over Adrian Bice (Columbus) Fall 5:19
Match #4 1st Place Match
Grand Island defeated Norfolk 39-27
- 126 - Blake Cushing (Grand Island) over Dylan Busch (Norfolk) Fall 1:40
- 132 - Rogelio Ruiz (Grand Island) over Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) Dec 8-7
- 138 - Dane Arrants (Grand Island) over Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) Fall 1:43
- 145 - Brody Arrants (Grand Island) over Devan Schmit (Norfolk) Fall 3:31
- 152 - Kayden Kettler (Norfolk) over Alex Dzingle (Grand Island) Dec 3-0
- 160 - Kolby Lukasiewicz (Grand Island) over Hudson Waldow (Norfolk) Fall 0:45
- 170 - Austin Miller (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 182 - Caleb Kuhn (Norfolk) over Casey Reis (Grand Island) Dec 4-2
- 195 - Daylon Keolavone (Grand Island) over Joel Mercado (Norfolk) Fall 3:06
- 220 - Jackson Bos (Norfolk) over Edgar Guevara (Grand Island) Fall 1:35
- 285 - Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) over Michael Isele (Grand Island) Dec 6-3
- 106 - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) over Madden Kontos (Grand Island) Fall 3:42
- 113 - Juan Pedro Jr. (Grand Island) over Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) Dec 7-0
- 120 - Ein Obermiller (Grand Island) over Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) Dec 7-1