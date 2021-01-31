Norfolk High wrestling finishes as runner-up at own dual invitational

The Norfolk High wrestling team finished second at their own Dual Invitational on Saturday.

The Panthers beat Bellevue East 55-21, Omaha Westside 57-18, and Columbus 45-21 before falling to Grand Island in the championship 39-27.  Jesse Lewis & Austin Miller recorded 4-0 records for the day.  Norfolk is now 17-4 in duals this season.

Norfolk Duals Results

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Grand Island
  • 2nd Place - Norfolk
  • 3rd Place - Columbus
  • 4th Place - Millard North
  • 5th Place - Omaha Westside
  • 6th Place - Fremont
  • 7th Place - Lincoln Northeast
  • 8th Place - Bellevue East

1st Place Match

  • Grand Island defeated Norfolk 39-27.

3rd Place Match

  • Columbus defeated Millard North 36-34.

5th Place Match

  • Omaha Westside defeated Fremont 51-30.

7th Place Match

  • Lincoln Northeast defeated Bellevue East 42-28.

Match #1 Round 1

Norfolk defeated Bellevue East 55-21

  • 106 - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
  • 113 - Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
  • 120 - Gabriel Grice (Bellevue) over Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) Maj 22-11
  • 126 - Dylan Busch (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
  • 132 - Garrett Grice (Bellevue) over Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) TF 26-11
  • 138 - Daniel DeRosier (Bellevue) over Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) Fall 0:59
  • 145 - Jacob Licking (Norfolk) over Truman Koehler (Bellevue) TF 21-5
  • 152 - Kayden Kettler (Norfolk) over Mason Chandler (Bellevue) Dec 4-0
  • 160 - Hudson Waldow (Norfolk) over Evan Gann (Bellevue) TF 19-4
  • 170 - Austin Miller (Norfolk) over Marshall Chandler (Bellevue) Fall 1:02
  • 182 - Garrett Erickson (Bellevue) over Dalton Ruth (Norfolk) Fall 3:43
  • 195 - Jackson Bos (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
  • 220 - Joel Mercado (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
  • 285 - Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

Match #2 Round 2

Norfolk defeated Omaha Westside 57-18

  • 113 - Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
  • 120 - Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) over Kooper Brandle (Omaha Westside) Fall 5:04
  • 126 - Dylan Busch (Norfolk) over Sam Johnson (Omaha Westside) Fall 1:06
  • 132 - Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) over Aden G. Hargis (Omaha Westside) Fall 0:40
  • 138 - Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
  • 145 - Noah Aken (Omaha Westside) over Jacob Licking (Norfolk) Dec 3-2
  • 152 - Kayden Kettler (Norfolk) over Michael J. Myers (Omaha Westside) Dec 8-5
  • 160 - Hudson Waldow (Norfolk) over Tavian Thomas (Omaha Westside) Fall 2:56
  • 170 - Austin Miller (Norfolk) over Cannon L. McCarty (Omaha Westside) Fall 0:57
  • 182 - Dalton Ruth (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
  • 195 - Cole D. Haberman (Omaha Westside) over Jackson Bos (Norfolk) Fall 1:54
  • 220 - Ryan D. Zatechka (Omaha Westside) over Joel Mercado (Norfolk) Fall 0:47
  • 285 - Cade D. Haberman (Omaha Westside) over Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) Dec 9-6
  • 106 - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) over Logan W. Edwards (Omaha Westside) Fall 1:24

 Match #3 Round 3

Norfolk defeated Columbus 45-21

  • 120 - Blake Cerny (Columbus) over Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) Dec 13-8
  • 126 - Dylan Busch (Norfolk) over Jaden McFarland (Columbus) Fall 2:48
  • 132 - Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) over Caydn Kucera (Columbus) Fall 2:58
  • 138 - Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
  • 145 - Jacob Licking (Norfolk) over Alex Korte (Columbus) Dec 3-1
  • 152 - Carter Braun (Columbus) over Kayden Kettler (Norfolk) Dec 11-4
  • 160 - Hudson Waldow (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
  • 170 - Blayze Standley (Columbus) over Caleb Kuhn (Norfolk) Fall 2:18
  • 182 - Austin Miller (Norfolk) over Rylee Iburg (Columbus) Dec 6-4
  • 195 - Liam Blaser (Columbus) over Jackson Bos (Norfolk) Dec 5-2
  • 220 - Justin Gaston (Columbus) over Joel Mercado (Norfolk) Fall 1:15
  • 285 - Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) over Jordan Williams (Columbus) Fall 1:20
  • 106 - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) over Brenyn Delano (Columbus) Dec 3-0
  • 113 - Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) over Adrian Bice (Columbus) Fall 5:19

Match #4 1st Place Match

Grand Island defeated Norfolk 39-27

  • 126 - Blake Cushing (Grand Island) over Dylan Busch (Norfolk) Fall 1:40
  • 132 - Rogelio Ruiz (Grand Island) over Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) Dec 8-7
  • 138 - Dane Arrants (Grand Island) over Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) Fall 1:43
  • 145 - Brody Arrants (Grand Island) over Devan Schmit (Norfolk) Fall 3:31
  • 152 - Kayden Kettler (Norfolk) over Alex Dzingle (Grand Island) Dec 3-0
  • 160 - Kolby Lukasiewicz (Grand Island) over Hudson Waldow (Norfolk) Fall 0:45
  • 170 - Austin Miller (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
  • 182 - Caleb Kuhn (Norfolk) over Casey Reis (Grand Island) Dec 4-2
  • 195 - Daylon Keolavone (Grand Island) over Joel Mercado (Norfolk) Fall 3:06
  • 220 - Jackson Bos (Norfolk) over Edgar Guevara (Grand Island) Fall 1:35
  • 285 - Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) over Michael Isele (Grand Island) Dec 6-3
  • 106 - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) over Madden Kontos (Grand Island) Fall 3:42
  • 113 - Juan Pedro Jr. (Grand Island) over Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) Dec 7-0
  • 120 - Ein Obermiller (Grand Island) over Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) Dec 7-1

Tags

In other news