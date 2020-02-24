Norfolk High wrestling enjoys successful 2019-2020 season

The Panther wrestling team totaled 51.5 points at last weekend’s State Championships in Omaha. 

Josh Licking (152) (3-2) finished fourth & Brayden Splater (160) (3-2) got fifth.  Weston Godfrey (126) (2-2); Jacob Licking (145) (1-2); Austin Miller (170) (2-2); & Laikon Ames (195) (2-2) were eliminated after third round consolations.  Calvin Empkey (113) (1-2) & Brayden Heffner (220) (1-2) got eliminated after second round consolations.  Aaron Dittmer (132) (0-2) & Hunter Mangelsen (182) (0-2) were eliminated after first round consolations.  This year, Norfolk finished fourth at the State Dual Championships at Kearney.  It was the first time they had qualified for the event since 2016 and the first time they brought a trophy back to Norfolk.  This season, the Panthers won titles at Fremont, the Nebraska Invitational Dual Team Championships, and Sioux City East.  They also earned a third place and four fourth place finishes.  Norfolk also recorded a 25-5 record in duals.

