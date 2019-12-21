Norfolk HIgh wrestlers record 2-2 mark in first day of Grand Island Flatwater Fracas

The Norfolk High wrestling team participated in the first day of the Grand Island Flatwater Fracas yesterday at the Heartland Events Center. 

The Panthers improved to 13-2 in duals this season with a 2-2 outing yesterday.  They lost to Hastings 40-21 and Lincoln East 40-27 before beating Manhattan, Kansas 51-25 and Papillion La Vista South 39-36.  Josh Licking won all four of his matches yesterday with three by pin.  Norfolk will wrestle Lincoln Southwest at 9:30 this morning followed by Beatrice at 11:00, Cheyenne East of Wyoming at 2:00, and Bennington at 3:30.

