Norfolk High wrestlers prep for Northeast Nebraska Duals Tournament after winning Fremont Invite last Friday

The Norfolk High wrestling team won their opening competition of the season when they claimed the Fremont Invitational last Friday.
The Panthers totaled 255.5 points while runner up Millard West had 184. Laikon Ames (195), Brayden Splater (160), Jacob Licking (145), Josh Licking (152), & Aaron Dittmer (132) were champions. Brayden Heffner (220), Austin Miller (170), Jacob Hoffman (138), Weston Godfrey (126) finished second. Jake Jensen (285), Chase Jensen (120) & Kalvin Empkey (113) placed third. Norfolk will participate in remaining tournaments which includes the Northeast Nebraska Duals in Columbus, the Grand Island Flatwater Fracas, Sioux City East, the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships at Lincoln, Lexington, and Districts. The Panthers will host their own invite on February 1st. They will also host duals with Papillion La Vista, Elkhorn, and Fremont while visiting Columbus for a dual.