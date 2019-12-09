Norfolk High wrestlers prep for Northeast Nebraska Duals Tournament after winning Fremont Invite last Friday

The Norfolk High wrestling team won their opening competition of the season when they claimed the Fremont Invitational last Friday. 

The Panthers totaled 255.5 points while runner up Millard West had 184.  Laikon Ames (195), Brayden Splater (160), Jacob Licking (145), Josh Licking (152), & Aaron Dittmer (132) were champions.  Brayden Heffner (220), Austin Miller (170), Jacob Hoffman (138), Weston Godfrey (126) finished second.  Jake Jensen (285), Chase Jensen (120) & Kalvin Empkey (113) placed third.  Norfolk will participate in remaining tournaments which includes the Northeast Nebraska Duals in Columbus, the Grand Island Flatwater Fracas, Sioux City East, the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships at Lincoln, Lexington, and Districts.  The Panthers will host their own invite on February 1st.  They will also host duals with Papillion La Vista, Elkhorn, and Fremont while visiting Columbus for a dual.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, December 9, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, December 9, 2019

The 27-4 fifth-seeded Nebraska volleyball team will visit Madison, Wisconsin for the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament and will battle 26-3 twelfth-seeded Hawaii on Friday at 3:30.  The Huskers, who beat Ball State and Missouri at home last Friday & Saturday respectively, qualified for the…