Norfolk High wrestlers finish third at HAC Championships

The Norfolk High wrestling team finished third at yesterday's Heartland Athletic Conference Championships at Kearney.

Lincoln East was the champion with a score of 206, Kearney was second at 189, and the Panthers finished third with 174 points.  Josh Licking (160) was the Panthers' lone champion.  Weston Godfrey (132); Jake Licking (145) & Brayden Heffner (285) was second.  Jesse Lewis (106); Calvin Empkey (120) & Jackson Bos (220) finished fourth.  Gavin Van Driel (113) & Kayden Kettler (152) got fifth.  Dylan Busch (126); Jake Hoffman (138); Austin Miller (170) & Joel Mercado (195) was sixth.

Team Scores

1

Lincoln East 

206.0

2

Kearney 

189.0

3

Norfolk 

174.0

106

Jesse Lewis (17-3) placed 4th and scored 10.0 team points.

  • Quarterfinal - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) 17-3 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Semifinal - Hunter Jacobsen (Lincoln Southwest) 8-7 won by major decision over Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) 17-3 (MD 14-5)
  • Cons. Semi - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) 17-3 won by fall over Flavia Nagatani (Kearney) 5-16 (Fall 2:18)
  • 3rd Place Match - Brenyn Delano (Columbus) 13-11 won by decision over Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) 17-3 (Dec 4-2)

113

Gavin Van Driel (14-4) placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points.

  • Quarterfinal - Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) 14-4 won by fall over Ethan Hallett (Lincoln North Star) 14-10 (Fall 3:49)
  • Semifinal - Brandon Baustert (Lincoln East) 9-0 won by fall over Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) 14-4 (Fall 3:58)
  • Cons. Semi - Joshua Shaner (Lincoln Northeast) 13-5 won by decision over Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) 14-4 (Dec 2-0)
  • 5th Place Match - Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) 14-4 won by decision over Ethan Hallett (Lincoln North Star) 14-10 (Dec 3-0)

120

Calvin Empkey (13-10) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 - Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) 13-10 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Quarterfinal - Blake Cerny (Columbus) 17-7 won by decision over Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) 13-10 (Dec 9-2)
  • Cons. Round 2 - Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) 13-10 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Cons. Round 3 - Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) 13-10 won by major decision over Orlando Estrada (Fremont) 10-15 (MD 14-2)
  • Cons. Semi - Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) 13-10 won by decision over Ethan Lawrence (Kearney) 16-9 (Dec 3-0)
  • 3rd Place Match - Brody Wojtasek (Lincoln Southwest) 15-3 won by decision over Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) 13-10 (Dec 4-0)

126

Dylan Busch (13-11) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 - Dylan Busch (Norfolk) 13-11 won by fall over Alex Hicken (Lincoln Southeast) 4-10 (Fall 1:06)
  • Quarterfinal - Kash Bates (Lincoln Southwest) 15-1 won by fall over Dylan Busch (Norfolk) 13-11 (Fall 1:06)
  • Cons. Round 2 - Dylan Busch (Norfolk) 13-11 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Cons. Round 3 - Dylan Busch (Norfolk) 13-11 won by fall over Camdyn Golden (Lincoln Northeast) 7-6 (Fall 1:46)
  • Cons. Semi - Case Jurgens (Lincoln East) 12-7 won by major decision over Dylan Busch (Norfolk) 13-11 (MD 14-6)
  • 5th Place Match - Caydn Kucera (Columbus) 17-4 won by decision over Dylan Busch (Norfolk) 13-11 (Dec 6-4)

132

Weston Godfrey (18-1) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 - Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) 18-1 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Quarterfinal - Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) 18-1 won by fall over Cisco Rivas (Kearney) 7-5 (Fall 1:07)
  • Semifinal - Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) 18-1 won by decision over Cole Toline (Lincoln East) 16-5 (Dec 5-0)
  • 1st Place Match - Landan McLaughlin (Lincoln Southwest) 15-0 won by fall over Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) 18-1 (Fall 3:52)

138

Jake Hoffman (13-10) placed 6th and scored 5.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 - Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) 13-10 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Quarterfinal - Korbin Arnold (Lincoln High) 5-2 won by decision over Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) 13-10 (Dec 6-3)
  • Cons. Round 2 - Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) 13-10 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Cons. Round 3 - Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) 13-10 won by decision over Ethan Kowalek (Kearney) 6-16 (Dec 3-1)
  • Cons. Semi - Kael Kingery (Grand Island) 12-5 won by decision over Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) 13-10 (Dec 6-0)
  • 5th Place Match - Chase Charroin (Lincoln Southwest) 7-11 won by fall over Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) 13-10 (Fall 1:41)

145

Jacob Licking (14-2) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Licking (Norfolk) 14-2 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Quarterfinal - Jacob Licking (Norfolk) 14-2 won by fall over Jesse Cruse (Lincoln High) 12-7 (Fall 3:09)
  • Semifinal - Jacob Licking (Norfolk) 14-2 won by decision over Beau Hostler (Kearney) 18-4 (Dec 3-2)
  • 1st Place Match - Brody Arrants (Grand Island) 23-2 won by fall over Jacob Licking (Norfolk) 14-2 (Fall 3:25)

152

Kayden Kettler (9-4) placed 5th and scored 13.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 - Kayden Kettler (Norfolk) 9-4 won by fall over Dom Rieck (Lincoln Southwest) 5-9 (Fall 1:36)
  • Quarterfinal - Kayden Kettler (Norfolk) 9-4 won by fall over Palmer Hamric (Lincoln High) 2-3 (Fall 1:16)
  • Semifinal - Ryan Mazour (Lincoln Pius X) 2-1 won by decision over Kayden Kettler (Norfolk) 9-4 (Dec 9-5)
  • Cons. Semi - Carter Braun (Columbus) 11-9 won by decision over Kayden Kettler (Norfolk) 9-4 (Dec 8-4)
  • 5th Place Match - Kayden Kettler (Norfolk) 9-4 won by decision over Alex Dzingle (Grand Island) 10-7 (Dec 3-2)

160

Joshua Licking (23-0) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 - Joshua Licking (Norfolk) 23-0 won by fall over Jakob Ransdell (Kearney) 1-3 (Fall 1:03)
  • Quarterfinal - Joshua Licking (Norfolk) 23-0 won by fall over Zakyri Geiger (Lincoln Southeast) 7-9 (Fall 0:32)
  • Semifinal - Joshua Licking (Norfolk) 23-0 won by decision over Kolby Lukasiewicz (Grand Island) 17-5 (Dec 4-3)
  • 1st Place Match - Joshua Licking (Norfolk) 23-0 won by decision over Thomas Wentz (Fremont) 21-3 (Dec 3-1)

170

Austin Miller (8-3) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 - Austin Miller (Norfolk) 8-3 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Quarterfinal - Austin Miller (Norfolk) 8-3 won by fall over Jacob Odell (Lincoln East) 11-11 (Fall 1:37)
  • Semifinal - Tate Kuchera (Kearney) 13-9 won by injury default over Austin Miller (Norfolk) 8-3 (Inj. 3:43)
  • Cons. Semi - Quinn Thew (Lincoln High) 16-2 won by injury default over Austin Miller (Norfolk) 8-3 (Inj. 2:12)
  • 5th Place Match - Jacob Odell (Lincoln East) 11-11 won by forfeit over Austin Miller (Norfolk) 8-3 (For.)

182

Dalton Ruth (7-17) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 - Malachi Alley (Lincoln Northeast) 11-10 won by fall over Dalton Ruth (Norfolk) 7-17 (Fall 5:38)
  • Cons. Round 1 - Dalton Ruth (Norfolk) 7-17 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Cons. Round 2 - Bryan Gonzalez (Lincoln Southwest) 8-9 won by forfeit over Dalton Ruth (Norfolk) 7-17 (For.)

195

Joel Mercado (1-3) placed 6th and scored 6.0 team points.

  • Quarterfinal - Aidan Ingwersen (Lincoln East) 19-1 won by fall over Joel Mercado (Norfolk) 1-3 (Fall 1:08)
  • Cons. Round 1 - Joel Mercado (Norfolk) 1-3 won by fall over Riley Johnson (Kearney) 5-8 (Fall 4:04)
  • Cons. Semi - Blake Baker (Lincoln Southwest) 8-7 won by fall over Joel Mercado (Norfolk) 1-3 (Fall 3:28)
  • 5th Place Match - Ben Andreasen (Lincoln Pius X) 8-5 won by decision over Joel Mercado (Norfolk) 1-3 (Dec 5-4)

220

Jackson Bos (12-8) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 - Jackson Bos (Norfolk) 12-8 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Quarterfinal - Jackson Bos (Norfolk) 12-8 won by fall over Jordan Williams (Columbus) 1-11 (Fall 2:23)
  • Semifinal - Benny Alfaro (Fremont) 12-6 won by decision over Jackson Bos (Norfolk) 12-8 (Dec 9-4)
  • Cons. Semi - Jackson Bos (Norfolk) 12-8 won by decision over Dallas Paxton (Lincoln North Star) 11-15 (Dec 7-0)
  • 3rd Place Match - Dario Rodriguez (Kearney) 20-4 won by decision over Jackson Bos (Norfolk) 12-8 (Dec 8-2)

285

Brayden Heffner (19-2) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 - Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) 19-2 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Quarterfinal - Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) 19-2 won by fall over Hector Mora (Lincoln Pius X) 4-3 (Fall 3:53)
  • Semifinal - Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) 19-2 won in tie breaker - 1 over Titus Richardson (Fremont) 18-5 (TB-1 3-2)
  • 1st Place Match - Michael Isele (Grand Island) 21-1 won by decision over Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) 19-2 (Dec 4-3)

