Norfolk High wrestlers finish first in 'Bronze' pool at Grand Island Flatwater Fracas; currently 12-2 in duals

The Norfolk High wrestling team finished first in the ‘Bronze’ pool and eleventh out of 26 teams with a 6-2 record at the Grand Island Flatwater Fracas at the Heartland Events Center last Friday & Saturday.
The Panthers earned wins over Manhattan, Kansas, Papillion La Vista South, Lincoln Southwest, Beatrice, Cheyenne East of Wyoming, and Bennington while falling in their first two duals last Friday to Hastings and Lincoln East. Norfolk’s Josh Licking was the champion at 152 pounds and Laikon Ames finished 7-1 at 195. This season, the team has won championships at Fremont and the Nebraska Invitational Dual Team Championships and currently has a 12-2 dual record this season. The Panthers will participate in remaining tournaments at Sioux City East, the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships at Lincoln, Lexington, and Districts. They will host their own invite on February 1st. Norfolk will also host a dual with Fremont while visiting Columbus for a dual. The Panthers will return to action on January 11th when they compete in the Sioux City East Invite.