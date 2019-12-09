Norfolk High wins NSAA Unified Sports Bowling State Championship; becomes first school to sweep the way to crown

The Norfolk High bowling team won the NSAA Unified Sports Bowling State Championship at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln on Monday.
The Panthers swept their way to the crown becoming the first team to accomplish that feat in the fourth year of the State Championships. They defeated Bellevue West 3-0 in the opening round, Wahoo 3-0 in the semifinals, and Millard North in the championship 3-0. Norfolk won the title match 201-147, 223-191, & 173-140. The Panther squad is made up of Kaden Sager, Daniel Thomson, Dylan Fuchs, Patrick Westby, & Brian Worrell. The field of competitors included Norfolk, Bellevue West, Millard North, Lincoln Southeast, North Bend Central, Grand Island Northwest, Scottsbluff, and Wahoo.