Norfolk High volleyball to graduate six seniors from team

The Norfolk High volleyball team concluded their 2020 campaign with a 9-19 mark after falling at Omaha World Herald sixth ranked Bellevue West in an A-7 District Semifinal last Tuesday 25-15, 25-13, 25-12.
This season, the Lady Panthers’ nine wins came at the expense of Yankton, South Sioux City, Grand Island, Lincoln Northeast twice, Lincoln High, Columbus twice, and Lincoln Northeast. Norfolk will lose six seniors to graduation. On Sportstalk on 106 KIX last Saturday, Coach Katie Wright-Oswald talked about the 9-19 campaign.