Norfolk High volleyball to graduate six seniors from team

The Norfolk High volleyball team concluded their 2020 campaign with a 9-19 mark after falling at Omaha World Herald sixth ranked Bellevue West in an A-7 District Semifinal last Tuesday 25-15, 25-13, 25-12. 

This season, the Lady Panthers’ nine wins came at the expense of Yankton, South Sioux City, Grand Island, Lincoln Northeast twice, Lincoln High, Columbus twice, and Lincoln Northeast.  Norfolk will lose six seniors to graduation.  On Sportstalk on 106 KIX last Saturday, Coach Katie Wright-Oswald talked about the 9-19 campaign.

Tags

In other news

LHNE football to graduate ten seniors from 8-2 team

LHNE football to graduate ten seniors from 8-2 team

The Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked Lutheran High Northeast football squad concluded their 2020 season with an 8-2 season after losing at home in the second round of the Class ‘D-1’ playoffs to Omaha World Herald eighth ranked Weeping Water 36-32 last Friday. 

Norfolk Catholic football team's season ends at 6-3

Norfolk Catholic football team's season ends at 6-3

The eighth ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic football team finished the 2020 season with a 6-3 mark after falling at home to Lincoln Journal Star fourth ranked David City Aquinas in the opening round of the playoffs last Friday 27-10. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 2, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 2, 2020

Yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, the Kansas City Chiefs cruised to a 35-9 rout of the New York Jets behind Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 416 yards and five touchdowns.  Tyreek Hill had 98 yards receiving and two touchdowns for the 7-1 Chiefs, while Travis Kelce had 109 y…