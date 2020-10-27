Norfolk High volleyball to face Bellevue West in district semifinal tonight

The Norfolk High volleyball team is 9-18 on the season after beat Lincoln Northeast and Columbus in three sets each as part of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament in Columbus last Thursday.
This season, the Lady Panthers’ nine wins have come at the expense of Yankton, South Sioux City, Grand Island, Lincoln Northeast twice, Lincoln High, Columbus twice, and Lincoln Northeast. Norfolk now gets ready for their district semifinal on Tuesday versus home-team Omaha World Herald sixth ranked 17-12 Bellevue West at 5:30.