Norfolk High volleyball team's season finishes at 16-20. Team to lose four seniors

The Norfolk High volleyball team finished with a 16-20 record after falling to Lincoln Southeast in an A-3 District Semifinal in five sets in Lincoln last Tuesday night.
It was the fourth time that the Lady Knights had beaten the Lady Panthers this season. Norfolk was 11-6 on the year after a victory over Fremont on October 1st but finished 5-14 the remainder of the campaign. This season, the Lady Panthers beat Yankton, Lincoln High three times, Hastings, Grand Island, Omaha North, Bellevue East, Omaha Westside, Archbishop Bergan, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast three times, Fremont twice. Norfolk will lose four seniors in Anden Baumann, Jalen Hoffman, Jordyn Schommer, and Leah Petty to graduation.