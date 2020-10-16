Norfolk High volleyball shades Columbus in five sets

The Norfolk High volleyball team clipped Columbus in five sets last night in the Panther gym. Scores of the match had the Lady Panthers winning 17-25, 25-23, 25-18, 20-25, 15-10. Norfolk improves to 7-18 on the season.
The Omaha World Herald second ranked and Lincoln Journal Star third ranked in Class 'C-2' Norfolk Catholic volleyball team split two matches last night in their own triangular.
The Norfolk Catholic cross country squads have reached next Friday’s Class ‘D’ State Championship at Kearney Country Club.
The Lutheran High Northeast football team improved to 7-1 on the season after doubling up Laurel/Concord/Coleridge 16-8 last night at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field.
The Norfolk High boys cross country team has qualified for the Class ‘A’ State Championship at Kearney Country Club next Friday!
The Houston Astros are still alive in the American League Championship Series after Carlos Correa slammed a walk-off, solo homer in the bottom of the ninth to close out a 4-3 win over Tampa Bay. George Springer also homered and Michael Brantley hit a two-run single that put the Astros ahead…
The Norfolk High boys tennis team’s season has come to a close.