Norfolk High volleyball shades Columbus in five sets

The Norfolk High volleyball team clipped Columbus in five sets last night in the Panther gym.  Scores of the match had the Lady Panthers winning 17-25, 25-23, 25-18, 20-25, 15-10.  Norfolk improves to 7-18 on the season.

Varsity

Win in 5 sets
17-25
25-23
25-18
20–25
15-10
 
Jaci Driscoll: 2 set assist, 2 ace serves, 8 digs
Tessa Gall: 10 kills, 1 set assist, 15 digs, 5 blocking assist
Ali Sovereign:  9 kills, 22 digs, 3 block assist
Karly Kalin: 6 kills, 1 serving ace, 21 digs, 3 blocking assist
Erin Schwanabeck: 14 kills, 1 serving ace, 11 digs, 3 blocking assists
Carly Ries: 4 kills, 2 digs
Ags Sanchez: 3 kills, 1 blocking assist
Carlie Streich: 1 kill, 40 setting assists, 1 serving ace, 17 digs, 1 blocking assist
 
Current record: 7-18
Varsity will play again on Thursday 10/22 at Columbus for the HAC Conference tournament. 
 
JV
Loss in 3 sets 
25-20
27-29
13-15
 
Grace Ellis: 9 setting assists, 3 digs, 2 kills
Bella Matteo: 17 setting assists, 9 digs
Paige Thompson: 8 kills, 9 digs, 3 serving aces, 1 blocking assist
Chloe Signor: 5 kills, 4 digs
Lauren Henrichs:5 kills, 3 digs, 1 blocking assist 
Cameryn Skiff: 1 kill, 1 dig 
Amber Schwanabeck: 4 kills, 1 blocking assist, 6 digs
Abby Ruda: 3 kills, 5 digs
Marlee Weidner: 3 digs, 1 serving ace
Carly Ries: 1 serving ace, 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 solo block, 1 block assist
Ahnika Beltz: 15 digs
 
Current record: 15-13
JV is finished for the season.
 
Reserve:
Win in three sets
25-23
28-30
15-8
Current record: 17-5
Reserves are finished for the season.
 
Freshmen:
Win in two sets 
25-12
25-18
Current record: 13-6
Freshmen will play again this Saturday in Bennington.

