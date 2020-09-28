Norfolk High volleyball gets ready for Tuesday home match with Fremont

The Norfolk High volleyball team is 4-9 on the season after splitting two matches last week.
They beat Lincoln Northeast on the road last Tuesday in four sets before falling at home to third ranked in both polls in Class ‘A’ Lincoln Pius X last Thursday in three sets. This season, the Lady Panthers’ four wins have come at the expense of Yankton, South Sioux City, Grand Island, and Lincoln Northeast while falling to Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln High, Lincoln Southeast, Columbus Scotus twice, Bellevue East, Fremont, Lincoln North Star, and Lincoln Pius X. The Lady Panthers return to action on Tuesday evening when they host 10-7 Fremont.