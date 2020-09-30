Norfolk High volleyball falls in three sets at home to Fremont

The Norfolk High volleyball team dropped a three set match at home last night to Fremont.

Scores of the match had the Lady Tigers winning 25-21, 25-22, 25-20.  Norfolk falls to 4-10 on the season.

Jaci Driscoll: 3 digs, 
Tessa Gall: 14 kills, 6 digs
Ali Sovereign: 5 kills, 1 assist, 1 serving ace, 9 digs, 4 blocking assists
Karly Kalin: 6 kills, 1 assist, 14 digs, 1 blocking assist
Erin Schwanebeck: 9 kills, 2 assists, 11 digs, 1 blocking assist
Ags Sanchez: 3 kills, 3 digs, 1 block assist
Carly Ries: 4 kills, 3 digs
Carlie Streich: 1 kill, 35 assists, 10 digs
 
Varsity current record 4-10. Varsity will play again in Lincoln at the Lincoln Northeast Tournament Saturday 10-3.
 
JV - Loss in 2
21-25
21-25
Bella Matteo: 10 setting assists
Grace Ellis: 2 setting assists
Paige Thompson: 2 kills, 1 serving ace
Chloe Signor: 1 kill
Lauren Hinrichs: 1 kill, 2 serving aces
Carly Ries: 6 kills, 3 solo blocks, 1 blocking assist
Abby Ruda: 1 kill 
Amber Schwanebeck: 5 kills
Cameryn Skiff: 1 kill, 1 blocking assist, 1 serving ace
 
Current record is 10-7. Jv plays again on Saturday 10-3 at the Lincoln Northeast Tournament. 
 
 
Reserve: Win in 2
25-21
25-18
 
Current record is 11-4. Reserve team plays again at the Pierce tournament on Saturday 10-3.
 
Freshmen: Win in 2
25-10
25-16
 
Current record is 11-5. Freshmen team plays again against Kearney in Kearney on Tuesday 10-6.

