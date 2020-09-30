Norfolk High volleyball falls in three sets at home to Fremont

The Norfolk High volleyball team dropped a three set match at home last night to Fremont.
Scores of the match had the Lady Tigers winning 25-21, 25-22, 25-20. Norfolk falls to 4-10 on the season.
The 25-7 Norfolk High softball team swept Columbus in a home doubleheader yesterday 8-0 & 11-1. With the wins, they become the second most winningest team in program history with 25. The 2005 squad won 31 games.
The top ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team remained perfect yesterday, coming away with two victories at the Norfolk Catholic triangular.
Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open because of an Achilles injury. The 23-time Grand Slam champion says she had a short warmup and decided she couldn’t continue. Williams had been scheduled to play Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round at Roland Garros. Williams says she th…
The Huskers' season opening football game against Ohio State on Oct. 24 will kick off at 11:00.
The top ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team is 21-0 on the season after sweeping the Riverside Tournament last Saturday.
The Omaha World Herald eighth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic football team is 2-2 on the year after beating Ponca at home last Thursday 38-20.
The Norfolk High boys tennis team dropped a 6-3 decision yesterday at Fremont. They are now 3-1 on the season.