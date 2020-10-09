Norfolk High volleyball drops four-set match at Lincoln East

The Norfolk High volleyball team dropped to 5-14 on the season after a four set at Lincoln East last night.  Scores of the match had the Lady Spartans winning 25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 25-9.

Jaci Driscoll: 3 setting assists, 6 digs
Tessa Gall: 9 kills, 10 digs, 1 blocking assist
Ali Sovereign: 6 kills, 1 ace serve, 10 digs, 3 blocking assists, 1 solo block
Karly Kalin: 8 kills, 1 ace serve, 12 digs, 1 blocking assist
Erin Schwanebeck: 10 kills, 1 ace serve, 13 digs, 2 blocking assists
Carly Ries: 2 kills, 2 digs, 1 blocking assist
Agdaly Sanchez: 2 kills, 1 dig
Carlie Streich: 33 setting assists, 1 ace serve, 11 digs
 
Varsity has a current record of 5-14. They play again this Saturday 10/10 at the Lincoln High tournament. 
 
 
Jv
Win in three
20-25
25-22
15-12
 
Bella Matteo: 10 setting assists
Grace Ellis: 5 setting assists, 2 ace serves
Lauren Henrichs: 5 kills
Carly Ries: 1 kill, 1 blocking assist
Cameryn Skiff: 4 kills, 1 blocking assist
Chloe Signor: 1 kill
Marlee Weidner: 1 ace serve
Amber Schwanebeck: 2 kills
Paige Thompson: 6 kills, 1 setting assist, 3 ace serves
Ahnika beltz: 2 ace serves, 1 setting assist
 
Current record is 11-11
Jv plays tomorrow (Friday 10/9) at the Lincoln High Invitational. 
 
Reserve 
Win in 3
25-19
15-25
15-12
 
Current record: 15-5 
Reserve team play again on Tuesday 10/13 at home against Lincoln high. 
 
Freshmen 
Lost in 3
25-23
18-25
11-15
 
Current record: 11-6
Freshmen team plays again on Tuesday 10/13 at home against Lincoln high.

Tags

In other news

Busy local docket for Friday

Busy local docket for Friday

Checking out the local schedule for today, in high school football, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Norfolk Catholic is in Bancroft to play BRLD at 7:00.  Pregame coverage at 6:20.  Elsewhere, Norfolk High hosts Omaha Westside at 7:00 and Lutheran High Northeast visi…

Northeast Hawks basketball announces schedules

Northeast Hawks basketball announces schedules

Basketball will be back on the court in 2021.  The Northeast Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams revealed their schedules yesterday, with the first contests slated for Jan. 20, 2021 against Ellsworth Community College at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 9, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 9, 2020

Basketball will be back on the court in 2021.  The Northeast Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams revealed their schedules yesterday, with the first contests slated for Jan. 20, 2021 against Ellsworth Community College at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.  The National Ju…