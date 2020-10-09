The Norfolk High volleyball team dropped to 5-14 on the season after a four set at Lincoln East last night. Scores of the match had the Lady Spartans winning 25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 25-9.
Norfolk High volleyball drops four-set match at Lincoln East
In other news
The Omaha World Herald second ranked and Lincoln Journal Star third ranked in Class 'C-2' Norfolk Catholic volleyball squad improved to 14-4 on the year after a four set road win at Battle Creek last night.
The Norfolk Catholic cross country squads were involved in yesterday’s Boone Central Invite at Albion Country Club.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in high school football, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Norfolk Catholic is in Bancroft to play BRLD at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20. Elsewhere, Norfolk High hosts Omaha Westside at 7:00 and Lutheran High Northeast visi…
The Norfolk High cross country teams participated in yesterday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Championship at Kearney Country Club.
The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team remains unbeaten.
Basketball will be back on the court in 2021. The Northeast Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams revealed their schedules yesterday, with the first contests slated for Jan. 20, 2021 against Ellsworth Community College at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
