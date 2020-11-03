Norfolk High volleyball coach Wright-Oswald resigns

Norfolk High volleyball coach Katie Wright-Oswald has resigned.
Wright-Oswald led the program for four years and was an assistant during the 2016 season. Her overall record was 52-85 and was 9-19 this past season. The Norfolk High volleyball team concluded their 2020 campaign with a 9-19 mark after falling at Omaha World Herald sixth ranked Bellevue West in an A-7 District Semifinal last Tuesday 25-15, 25-13, 25-12. This season, the Lady Panthers’ nine wins came at the expense of Yankton, South Sioux City, Grand Island, Lincoln Northeast three times, Lincoln High, and Columbus twice. Norfolk will lose six seniors to graduation.