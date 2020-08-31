Norfolk High volleyball 2-2 to start the 2020 season

The Norfolk High volleyball team is 2-2 to start the 2020 season.  They lost their opener last Tuesday at Lincoln Southwest in three sets and then went 2-1 last Saturday at their own invite. 

Norfolk swept Yankton in two sets, lost to Lincoln High in two, and topped South Sioux City in two sets.  The Lady Panthers return four players with starting experience from last year’s 16-20 team.  Their remaining home schedule includes dates with Grand Island, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X, Fremont, Lincoln High, and Columbus.  Norfolk coach Katie Wright talked about the difference between last season’s squad and this year’s team on Sportstalk on 106 KIX last Saturday.  The Lady Panthers return to action on Tuesday when they host Grand Island, who will be playing their opener.

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 31, 2020

The Denver Nuggets have forced a Game Seven in their opening-round series with Utah.  Jamal Murray extended his torrid run with 50 more points to lead the Nuggets to their second straight win, 119-107 over the Jazz.  Murray had his second 50-point game of the series to equal Jazz guard Donov…

Friday's Golf Roundup

The Norfolk High girls golf team competed in yesterday’s Kearney Invitational at Awarii Dunes. 

Big Ten mulling options toward football's return

Big Ten coaches, athletic directors and medical personnel are working on multiple plans for staging a football season —  including one that would have the league kicking off as soon as Thanksgiving weekend.