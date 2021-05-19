Norfolk High track & field represented at today's State Championships; Busy local schedule for Wednesday

Checking out the local schedule for today, the State Track & Field Championships get underway at Burke Stadium in Omaha with Classes ‘A’ & ‘D’ competition. 

Class ‘D’ commences at 9:00 AM and Class ‘A’ starts at 3:00.  Norfolk High will be represented by Amaya Williams (100 H & 300 H); Nealy Brummond (PV); Carly Ries (HJ); Makenna Skiff (Shot Put & Discus); Agdaly Sanchez (Discus); Torrance Tso (Shot Put); Abby Ruda (800 & 4X800); Rachel Mortimer (4X800); Molly Meier (4X800); Paige Godfrey (4X800); Tyler Sellin (110 H); Braden Storovich (110 H & 300 H); Shon King (LJ); Daylin Mallory (Discus & Shot Put); Cole Uzzel (800 & 4X800); Isaac Ochoa (1600 & 4X800); Daniel Yowell (4X800); & Isaac Guenther (4X800).  Classes ‘B’ & ‘C’ will compete on Friday & Saturday.  We’ll have reports throughout each day on 106 KIX & 97.5 KEXL.  Elsewhere on today’s local docket, the Northeast Hawks men’s golf team is represented by Ty Heimes at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Indiana today through Friday.  He shot a (-2) 70 yesterday and is currently in eighth place.  The Northeast Hawks women’s soccer squad hosts Southeastern Community College in a Region XI Semifinal at 1:00.  The State Soccer Championships conclude at Creighton’s Morrison Stadium.  In the Class ‘B’ Girls State Championship, Omaha Skutt plays Norris at 5:00 and Lexington faces Omaha Skutt in the Class ‘B’ Boys State Championship at 8:00.  The State Baseball Tournament continues for both classes.  Also, the Omaha Storm Chasers are in Des Moines to play the Iowa Cubs at 12:05.

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, May 19, 2021

The Indiana Pacers routed the Charlotte Hornets and the Boston Celtics defeated the Washington Wizards in the NBA’s first-ever play-in games.  Domantas Sabonis had 14 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists, and the short-handed Pacers routed the Hornets 144-117 in the Eastern Conference nine v…

Wayne State baseball player honored by NSIC

Wayne State College junior outfielder Alex Logelin was named to the 2021 NSIC All-Conference Baseball Team announced Tuesday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota and voted on by league coaches.  Logelin received All-NSIC Second Team honors for the second time in three seas…

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Bob Baffert has been temporarily suspended from entering horses at New York racetracks pending an investigation of the failed drug test by Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, Baffert’s ban in New York includes races at Belmont Park with the Belmont Stakes being run on June 5.  The New York …

Northeast Hawks baseball team's season comes to close

The Northeast Community College baseball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday, falling to Kirkwood Community College, 10-2 in the Region XI Double Elimination Tournament at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. 