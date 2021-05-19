Norfolk High track & field represented at today's State Championships; Busy local schedule for Wednesday

Checking out the local schedule for today, the State Track & Field Championships get underway at Burke Stadium in Omaha with Classes ‘A’ & ‘D’ competition.
Class ‘D’ commences at 9:00 AM and Class ‘A’ starts at 3:00. Norfolk High will be represented by Amaya Williams (100 H & 300 H); Nealy Brummond (PV); Carly Ries (HJ); Makenna Skiff (Shot Put & Discus); Agdaly Sanchez (Discus); Torrance Tso (Shot Put); Abby Ruda (800 & 4X800); Rachel Mortimer (4X800); Molly Meier (4X800); Paige Godfrey (4X800); Tyler Sellin (110 H); Braden Storovich (110 H & 300 H); Shon King (LJ); Daylin Mallory (Discus & Shot Put); Cole Uzzel (800 & 4X800); Isaac Ochoa (1600 & 4X800); Daniel Yowell (4X800); & Isaac Guenther (4X800). Classes ‘B’ & ‘C’ will compete on Friday & Saturday. We’ll have reports throughout each day on 106 KIX & 97.5 KEXL. Elsewhere on today’s local docket, the Northeast Hawks men’s golf team is represented by Ty Heimes at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Indiana today through Friday. He shot a (-2) 70 yesterday and is currently in eighth place. The Northeast Hawks women’s soccer squad hosts Southeastern Community College in a Region XI Semifinal at 1:00. The State Soccer Championships conclude at Creighton’s Morrison Stadium. In the Class ‘B’ Girls State Championship, Omaha Skutt plays Norris at 5:00 and Lexington faces Omaha Skutt in the Class ‘B’ Boys State Championship at 8:00. The State Baseball Tournament continues for both classes. Also, the Omaha Storm Chasers are in Des Moines to play the Iowa Cubs at 12:05.