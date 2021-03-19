Norfolk High track & field gets season underway with dual versus Battle Creek on Saturday

The Norfolk High boys track & field squad starts their season on Saturday when they host Battle Creek in a 10:00 dual.
The Panthers return only one state qualifier from the State Track & Field Championships two years ago in Tyler Sellin. Last year’s season was cancelled due to COVID-19. Norfolk High has 72 athletes out this season with 16 being seniors, 23 juniors, 15 sophomores, and 16 freshmen. Their remaining schedule has them competing in a road dual at Columbus, the Doane Indoor Meet at Crete, the Ralston Relays, the Grand Island Invite, the Fremont Invitational, the Norfolk Invite on April 22nd, the Norfolk Track & Field Classic on April 29th, the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet at Grand Island, and Districts at Lincoln High. Panther coach Aaron Bradley talked about the upcoming season.
The Norfolk High girls track & field team gets their 2021 season underway on Saturday when they entertain Battle Creek in a 10:00 dual. The Lady Panthers return Nealy Brummond (3rd-PV); Ali Sovereign (7th-HJ); Amaya Williams (7th-300 H) from the State Track & Field Championships two years ago. Last year’s season was cancelled due to COVID-19. Norfolk High has 66 athletes out this season with ten being seniors, twelve juniors, 19 sophomores, and 25 freshmen. Their remaining schedule has them competing in a road dual at Columbus, the Doane Indoor Meet at Crete, the Ralston Relays, the Grand Island Invite, the Fremont Invitational, the Norfolk Invite on April 22nd, the Norfolk Track & Field Classic on April 29th, the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet at Grand Island, and Districts at Lincoln High. Norfolk coach Gary Schuurmans talked about the upcoming season.