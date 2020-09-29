Norfolk High tennis falls in dual at Fremont

The Norfolk High boys tennis team dropped a 6-3 decision yesterday at Fremont.  They are now 3-1 on the season.

SINGLES

Norfolk Opponent Winner Score

Varsity:

1. Jack Schwanebeck (11) vs. Alex Bigsby (12) FRE 8 – 0

2. Kalen Krohn (11) vs. Shane Miller (12) FRE 8 – 2

3. Josh Sumner (12) vs. Cameron Indra (10) NOR 8 – 2

4. Ethan Mortimer (12) vs. Logan Schlautman (12) NOR 8 – 5

5. Chase Carter (11) vs. Alex Berry (12) NOR 8 – 5

6. Alex Bauer (10) vs. Will Furnas (12) FRE 8 – 3

Junior Varsity

7. Gannon Pokorney (12) vs. Jacob Broeker (10) NOR 8 – 0

8. Zach Broders (12) vs. Ryan Gallo (12) NOR 8 – 6

9. Ben Grashorn (12) vs. Brandon Gallo (12) FRE 6 – 3

10. Adam Gamerl (12) vs. Keithen Cudly (11) NOR 6 – 2

11. Logan Bosh (10) vs. Gage Ritthaler (10) FRE 6 – 2

12. Ethan Truex (11) vs. Colby Robinson (10) NOR 7 – 5

Reserves

13. Taylem Hinze (10) vs. Colby Robinson (10) NOR 6 – 1

14. Juan Martinez (12) vs. Jaden Mark (12) FRE 6 – 4

15. Garrett Snitchler (12) vs. Grant Rump (10) FRE 6 – 0

16. Francisco Aguilar (10) vs. Timothy Spray (9) NOR 6 – 2

17. Layton Planer (10) vs. Grant Rump (10) FRE 7 – 6 (8-6)

18. Kolton Lingenfelter (9) vs. Colby Robinson (10) FRE 7 – 5

DOUBLES

Norfolk Opponents Winner Score

Varsity:

1. Ethan Mortimer vs. Cameron Indra FRE 9 – 7

Joshua Sumner Logan Schlautman

2. Chase Carter vs. Alex Berry FRE 9 – 8 (7-3)

Gannon Pokorney Will Furnas

3. Kalen Krohn vs. Shane Miller FRE 8 – 1

Jack Schwanebeck Alex Bigsby

Junior Varsity:

4. Zach Broders vs. Jacob Broeker NOR 8 – 2

Ben Grashorn Ryan Gallo

5. Alex Bauer vs. Brandon Gallo NOR 7 – 5

Adam Gamerl Gage Ritthaler

6. Logan Bosh vs. Keithen Cudly FRE 6 – 3

Ethan Truex Jaden Mark

Reserves:

7. Taylem Hinze vs. Colby Robinson FRE 6 – 3

Calvin Empkey Bryce Reeson

8. Caden Schliewe vs. Brandon Gallo FRE 6 – 2

Max Heppner Gage Ritthaler

VARSITY JUNIOR VARSITY RESERVES

Norfolk 3 Norfolk 6 Norfolk 2

Fremont 6 Fremont 3 Fremont 6

