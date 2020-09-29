Norfolk High tennis falls in dual at Fremont

The Norfolk High boys tennis team dropped a 6-3 decision yesterday at Fremont. They are now 3-1 on the season.
SINGLES
Norfolk Opponent Winner Score
Varsity:
1. Jack Schwanebeck (11) vs. Alex Bigsby (12) FRE 8 – 0
2. Kalen Krohn (11) vs. Shane Miller (12) FRE 8 – 2
3. Josh Sumner (12) vs. Cameron Indra (10) NOR 8 – 2
4. Ethan Mortimer (12) vs. Logan Schlautman (12) NOR 8 – 5
5. Chase Carter (11) vs. Alex Berry (12) NOR 8 – 5
6. Alex Bauer (10) vs. Will Furnas (12) FRE 8 – 3
Junior Varsity
7. Gannon Pokorney (12) vs. Jacob Broeker (10) NOR 8 – 0
8. Zach Broders (12) vs. Ryan Gallo (12) NOR 8 – 6
9. Ben Grashorn (12) vs. Brandon Gallo (12) FRE 6 – 3
10. Adam Gamerl (12) vs. Keithen Cudly (11) NOR 6 – 2
11. Logan Bosh (10) vs. Gage Ritthaler (10) FRE 6 – 2
12. Ethan Truex (11) vs. Colby Robinson (10) NOR 7 – 5
Reserves
13. Taylem Hinze (10) vs. Colby Robinson (10) NOR 6 – 1
14. Juan Martinez (12) vs. Jaden Mark (12) FRE 6 – 4
15. Garrett Snitchler (12) vs. Grant Rump (10) FRE 6 – 0
16. Francisco Aguilar (10) vs. Timothy Spray (9) NOR 6 – 2
17. Layton Planer (10) vs. Grant Rump (10) FRE 7 – 6 (8-6)
18. Kolton Lingenfelter (9) vs. Colby Robinson (10) FRE 7 – 5
DOUBLES
Norfolk Opponents Winner Score
Varsity:
1. Ethan Mortimer vs. Cameron Indra FRE 9 – 7
Joshua Sumner Logan Schlautman
2. Chase Carter vs. Alex Berry FRE 9 – 8 (7-3)
Gannon Pokorney Will Furnas
3. Kalen Krohn vs. Shane Miller FRE 8 – 1
Jack Schwanebeck Alex Bigsby
Junior Varsity:
4. Zach Broders vs. Jacob Broeker NOR 8 – 2
Ben Grashorn Ryan Gallo
5. Alex Bauer vs. Brandon Gallo NOR 7 – 5
Adam Gamerl Gage Ritthaler
6. Logan Bosh vs. Keithen Cudly FRE 6 – 3
Ethan Truex Jaden Mark
Reserves:
7. Taylem Hinze vs. Colby Robinson FRE 6 – 3
Calvin Empkey Bryce Reeson
8. Caden Schliewe vs. Brandon Gallo FRE 6 – 2
Max Heppner Gage Ritthaler
VARSITY JUNIOR VARSITY RESERVES
Norfolk 3 Norfolk 6 Norfolk 2
Fremont 6 Fremont 3 Fremont 6