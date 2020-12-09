Norfolk High swim teams split dual with Fremont
The Norfolk High swim teams split a road dual with Fremont yesterday.  The Lady Panthers improved to 2-0 after beating the Lady Tigers 92-74.  The Norfolk boys are now 1-1 in duals after an 83-75 loss.
 
Girl scores
Norfolk    92
Fremont  74
 
Boys scores
Fremont  83
Norfolk  75
 
New state qualifiers
Annika Harthoorn 100 Butterfly  1.00.11
 
200 Freestyle Relay 1:44.12
Joslyn Jacobs
Elsie Olberding
Maggie Waddington
Annika Harthoorn

Norfolk High swim teams split dual with Fremont

