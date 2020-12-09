Norfolk High swim teams split dual with Fremont

In other news
The Lutheran High Northeast basketball teams split a home doubleheader last night with Twin River.
The Norfolk High swim teams split a road dual with Fremont yesterday. The Lady Panthers improved to 2-0 after beating the Lady Tigers 92-74. The Norfolk boys are now 1-1 in duals after an 83-75 loss.
Jalen Wilson hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 42 seconds remaining, then watched as Marcus Zegarowski missed the last of three free throws after fouling him with 1.1 seconds left, allowing fifth-ranked home-team Kansas to escape with a 73-72 victory over eighth ranked Creighton.
The Baltimore Ravens shredded the Dallas defense for 294 yards rushing in a 34-17 win over the Cowboys. Lamar Jackson ran for 94 yards and a touchdown and threw for two scores in his first game since testing positive for COVID-19. The Ravens averaged 7.9 yards per carry against the NFL’s w…
Wayne State College head baseball coach Alex Koch has announced the Wildcat fall signing class for the 2021-22 season, adding seven players that includes four pitchers, two catchers and one outfielder.
The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team is 2-0 on the season after opening the season with a 61-50 home win over Wisner/Pilger last Thursday and a 62-51 road win at West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic last Saturday.
The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team is 0-2 on the season after dropping their opening two games last week.
The Norfolk High boys’ basketball team is 0-2 to start the season after an 87-55 home loss to Millard South last Friday and a 91-49 road loss at Defending State Champion and second ranked Bellevue West last Saturday in a game heard on 106 KIX.