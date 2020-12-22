Norfolk High swim teams enter holiday moratorium after successful Kearney quadrangular

The Norfolk High girls & boys swim teams have reached the Christmas break. The girls are coming off a second place finish while the boys earned a third place finish at the Kearney quadrangular last Saturday.
The Lady Panthers have two first place finishes and a second along with a 2-0 dual record. The boys have two second place finishes and a third place finish along with a 1-1 dual mark. Qualifying for the State Championships from the Kearney quadrangular were the girls 400 Freestyle Relay. The team consists of Annika Harthoorn, Maggie Waddington, Elsie Olberding, and Joslyn Jacobs. Also Harthoorn qualified in the 100 Freestyle, and Kiran Walker & Kennedy White qualified in diving.