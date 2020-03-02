Girls 200 Medley Relay
6th 1:48.27 New School Record
Annika Harthoorn
Joslyn Jacobs
Elsie Olberding
Courtney Flohr
200 Freestyle
Ben Spray 13th 1:47.19
200 Individual Medley
Joslyn Jacobs 5th 2:10.73
Mason Olmer 8th 1:57.99 New School record!
50 Freestyle
Kellen Carney 6th 21.40
100 Butterfly
Annika Harthoorn 4th 57.68
500 Freestyle
Ben Spray 11th 4:56.88
200 Freestyle Relay
12th 1:42.25
Courtney Flohr
Magge Waddignton
Arin Bach
Morgan Herley
100 Backstroke
Annika Harthoorn 5th 57.24 broke school record in prelims
Kellen Carney 3rd 50.76 broke school record in prelims
100 Breaststroke
12th Elsie Olberding 1:09.26
3rd Joslyn Jacobs 1:04.93 new school record!
2nd Mason Olmer 57.30 new school record!
400 Freestyle Relay
5th 3:38.76 new school record!
Annika Harthoorn
Courtney Flohr
Elsie Olberding
Joslyn Jacobs
8th 3:18.04
Ben Spray
Nate Liess
Mason Olmer
Kellen Carney
Girls place 6th overall as a team. This is the second highest finish ever for Norfolk High School girls swim team and best finish since 1992 when they finished 6th. (Best finish was in 90 and 91 placing 5th.)
Boys team places 10th. This makes it 6 years in a row of top ten finishes for the boys swim program.
A total of 4 school records will be replaced for the girls team and 3 school records will be replaced for the boys team. 7 new school records total.