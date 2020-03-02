Norfolk High swim team shines and sets school records on final day of State Championships

Girls 200 Medley Relay

6th 1:48.27 New School Record

Annika Harthoorn

Joslyn Jacobs

Elsie Olberding

Courtney Flohr

 

200 Freestyle

Ben Spray 13th 1:47.19

 

200 Individual Medley

Joslyn Jacobs 5th 2:10.73

Mason Olmer 8th 1:57.99 New School record!

50 Freestyle

Kellen Carney 6th 21.40

 

100 Butterfly

Annika Harthoorn 4th 57.68

 

500 Freestyle

Ben Spray 11th 4:56.88

 

200 Freestyle Relay

12th 1:42.25

Courtney Flohr

Magge Waddignton

Arin Bach

Morgan Herley

 

100 Backstroke

Annika Harthoorn 5th 57.24 broke school record in prelims

Kellen Carney 3rd 50.76 broke school record in prelims

 

100 Breaststroke

12th Elsie Olberding 1:09.26 

3rd Joslyn Jacobs 1:04.93 new school record!

2nd Mason Olmer 57.30 new school record!

 

400 Freestyle Relay

5th 3:38.76 new school record!

Annika Harthoorn

Courtney Flohr

Elsie Olberding

Joslyn Jacobs

 

8th 3:18.04

Ben Spray

Nate Liess

Mason Olmer

Kellen Carney

 

Girls place 6th overall as a team. This is the second highest finish ever for Norfolk High School girls swim team and best finish since 1992 when they finished 6th. (Best finish was in 90 and 91 placing 5th.)

Boys team places 10th. This makes it 6 years in a row of top ten finishes for the boys swim program.

 

A total of 4 school records will be replaced for the girls team and 3 school records will be replaced for the boys team. 7 new school records total.

