Norfolk High swim team sets three school records in preliminaries of State Swimming Championships

Norfolk High will be competing in the final day of the State Swimming & Diving Championships at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln Saturday.
In the medal hunt going into the final day for the girls are the 200 medley relay of Annika Harthoorn, Joslyn Jacobs, Elsie Olberding, & Maggie Waddington. They finished second and set a new school record in 1:47.77 in preliminaries on Friday. The 400 freestyle relay also qualified for the finals Saturday by placing seventh in a time of 1:05.82. That team is made up of Waddington, Marzia Gasparini, Olberding, & Harthoorn). Other qualifiers for a medal on Saturday include Gasparini (5th-200 Freestyle & 8th-100 Backstroke); Jacobs (3rd-200 Individual Medley & 4th-100 Breaststroke); & Harthoorn (3rd-100 Butterfly & 3rd-100 Backstoke). In medal competition regarding the Panther boys are Mason Olmer (6th-200 Individual Medley & 3rd-100 Breaststroke). He set a new school record in the 100 Breaststroke in 56.70. Norfolk also will be in six consolation events as well.
Girls Prelim results
Top 8
2nd new school record 1:47.77 new school record
Annika Harthoorn
Joslyn Jacobs
Elsie Olberding
Maggie Waddington
200 Freestyle
Marzia Gasparini 5th 1:57.34
200 Individual Medley
Joslyn Jacobs 3rd 2:12.47
100 Butterfly
Annika Harthoorn 3rd 56.56
100 backstroke
Annika Harthoorn 3rd 57.34
Marzia Gasparini 8th 59.42
100 Breaststroke
Joslyn Jacobs 4th 1:05.82
400 Freestyle relay
7th 3:38.37 new school record
Maggie Waddington
Marzia Gasparini
Elsie Olberding
Annika Harthoorn
Boys prelims
top 8
200 Individual Medley
Mason Olmer 6th 1:58.36
100 Breaststroke
Mason Olmer 3rd 56.70 New School Record
Consolation swimmers 9-16
Girls
200 Individual Medley
11th Elsie Olberding 2:14.68
50 Freestyle
12th Maggie Waddington 25.12
200 Freestyle Relay 10th 1:41.66
Marzia Gasparini
Maggie Waddington
Sierra Rader
Joslyn Jacobs
100 Breaststroke
11th Elsie Olberding 1:08.98
Boys
200 Medley Relay
13th 1:42.54
Tim Spray
Mason Olmer
Ben Spray
Nate Filipi
400 Freestyle Relay
15th 3:27.52
Ben Spray
Tim Spray
Nate Filipi
Mason Olmer