Norfolk High swim team sets three school records in preliminaries of State Swimming Championships

Norfolk High will be competing in the final day of the State Swimming & Diving Championships at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln Saturday. 

In the medal hunt going into the final day for the girls are the 200 medley relay of Annika Harthoorn, Joslyn Jacobs, Elsie Olberding, & Maggie Waddington.  They finished second and set a new school record in 1:47.77 in preliminaries on Friday.  The 400 freestyle relay also qualified for the finals Saturday by placing seventh in a time of 1:05.82.  That team is made up of Waddington, Marzia Gasparini, Olberding, & Harthoorn).  Other qualifiers for a medal on Saturday include Gasparini (5th-200 Freestyle & 8th-100 Backstroke); Jacobs (3rd-200 Individual Medley & 4th-100 Breaststroke); & Harthoorn (3rd-100 Butterfly & 3rd-100 Backstoke).  In medal competition regarding the Panther boys are Mason Olmer (6th-200 Individual Medley & 3rd-100 Breaststroke).  He set a new school record in the 100 Breaststroke in 56.70.  Norfolk also will be in six consolation events as well.

Girls Prelim results

 

Top 8

2nd new school record 1:47.77 new school record

Annika Harthoorn 

Joslyn Jacobs

Elsie Olberding

Maggie Waddington

 

200 Freestyle

Marzia Gasparini 5th 1:57.34

 

200 Individual Medley

Joslyn Jacobs 3rd 2:12.47

 

100 Butterfly

Annika Harthoorn 3rd 56.56

 

100 backstroke

Annika Harthoorn 3rd 57.34

Marzia Gasparini 8th 59.42

 

100 Breaststroke

Joslyn Jacobs 4th 1:05.82

400 Freestyle relay 

7th 3:38.37 new school record

Maggie Waddington

Marzia Gasparini

Elsie Olberding

Annika Harthoorn

 

Boys prelims

 top 8

200 Individual Medley

Mason Olmer 6th 1:58.36

 

100 Breaststroke

Mason Olmer 3rd 56.70 New School Record

 

Consolation swimmers 9-16

Girls

200 Individual Medley

11th Elsie Olberding 2:14.68

 

50 Freestyle

12th Maggie Waddington 25.12

 

200 Freestyle Relay 10th 1:41.66

Marzia Gasparini

Maggie Waddington

Sierra Rader

Joslyn Jacobs

 

100 Breaststroke

11th Elsie Olberding 1:08.98

 

Boys

200 Medley Relay 

13th 1:42.54

Tim Spray

Mason Olmer

Ben Spray

Nate Filipi

 

400 Freestyle Relay

15th 3:27.52

Ben Spray

Tim Spray

Nate Filipi

Mason Olmer

