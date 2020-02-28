Norfolk High swim team sets five school records in preliminaries

The Norfolk High swim team is represented in the finals of the State Swimming & Diving Championships Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln starting at 11:00.
Representing the school will be Kellen Carney, Nate Liess, Mason Olmer, Ben Spray, Annika Harthoorn, Joslyn Jacobs, Courtney Flohr, Morgan Herley, Arin Bach, Maggie Waddington, & Elsie Olberding. The teams set five school records yesterday in preliminaries. Carney (100 Backstroke); Olmer (100 Breastroke); Jacobs (100 Breastroke); Harthoorn (100 Backstroke); & the Girls 400 Free Relay (Harthoorn, Flohr, Olberding, & Jacobs).