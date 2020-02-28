Norfolk High swim team sets five school records in preliminaries

The Norfolk High swim team is represented in the finals of the State Swimming & Diving Championships Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln starting at 11:00. 

Representing the school will be Kellen Carney, Nate Liess, Mason Olmer, Ben Spray, Annika Harthoorn, Joslyn Jacobs, Courtney Flohr, Morgan Herley, Arin Bach, Maggie Waddington, & Elsie Olberding.  The teams set five school records yesterday in preliminaries.  Carney (100 Backstroke); Olmer (100 Breastroke); Jacobs (100 Breastroke); Harthoorn (100 Backstroke); & the Girls 400 Free Relay (Harthoorn, Flohr, Olberding, & Jacobs).

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, February 28, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, February 28, 2020

Kaleb Wesson scored 16 points and had a career-high 18 rebounds to lead three players in double figures, and 23rd ranked Ohio State got out to a quick double-digit lead on its way to a 75-54 win over home-team Nebraska.  The Buckeyes won for the fourth time in five games while the Huskers lo…