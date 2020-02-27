Norfolk High swim team represented at State Swimming & Diving Championships

The Norfolk High swim team competes in the first day of the State Swimming & Diving Championships at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
Diving events are held today at 9:30 AM with swim preliminaries on Friday and finals on Saturday. Representing the school are Nate Hopkins (Diving), Ian Matteo (Diving), Kellen Carney, Nate Liess, Trey Foecking, Ben Bugenhagen, Keilchiro Tateuchi, Cameron Korth, Mason Olmer, Nathan Filipi, Ben Spray, Kiran Walker (Diving), Taylor Rossman, Annika Harthoorn, Joslyn Jacobs, Courtney Flohr, Katherine Meuret, Morgan Herley, Arin Bach, Maggie Waddington, & Elsie Olberding.