Norfolk High swim team prepping for upcoming campaign

The Norfolk High girls & boys swim team gets their season underway on December 3rd when they host South Sioux City in a dual.
The Panthers have 14 boys and 24 girls out for the team this year. They return eleven swimmers that competed in the State Championships last year in Mason Olmer, Nathan Filipi, Trey Foecking, Benjamin Spray, Ian Matteo, Annika Harthoorn, Kiran Walker, Taylor Rossman, Joslyn Jacobs, Maggie Waddington, and Elsie Olberding. Norfolk will participate in invitationals at Hastings, Columbus, Lincoln Southeast, Millard South, Millard North, Ralston, Kearney, and the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet at Lincoln Southeast and Fremont. The Panthers will also be on the road for duals with Fremont, Grand Island, and Kearney while hosting South Sioux City, Lincoln East, Columbus, Lincoln Southwest, and Lincoln Southeast.