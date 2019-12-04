Norfolk High swim team opens season on Thursday at South Sioux City

The Norfolk High girls & boys swim team gets their season underway on Thursday when they visit South Sioux City in a 4:30 dual.
The Panthers have 17 boys and 31 girls out for the team this year. They return 14 swimmers that competed in the State Championships last year in Annika Harthoorn (Returning State Champion-100 Butterfly; 100 Backstroke; 200 Medley Relay; & 200 Freestyle Relay); Kiran Walker (Diving); Courtney Flohr (50 Freestyle, 200 Medley, 200 Free, & 400 Free Relay); Maggie Waddington (400 Freestyle Relay); Morgan Herley (400 Freestyle Relay); Katherine Meuret (100 Breaststroke); Joslyn Jacobs (100 Breaststroke; 200 Individual Medley; 200 Freestyle Relay; & 200 Medley Relay); Taylor Rossman (500 Freestyle); Kellen Carney (50 Freestyle; 100 Backstroke; 200 Medley Relay; & 400 Freestyle Relay); Mason Olmer (200 Individual Medley; 100 Breaststroke; 200 Medley Relay; & 400 Freestyle Relay); Nate Liess (200 Freestyle Relay); Ben Spray (200 Freestyle; 500 Freestyle; & 200 Freestyle Relay); Nathan Hopkins (Diving); & Benjamin Bugenhagen (Alternate 200 Freestyle Relay). Norfolk will participate in invitationals at Hastings, Columbus, Lincoln Southeast, Millard South, Millard North, Ralston, and the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet at Lincoln Southeast and Fremont. The Panthers will also be on the road for duals with South Sioux City, Columbus, Lincoln Southwest, and Lincoln Southeast while hosting Fremont, Grand Island, and Kearney.