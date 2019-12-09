Norfolk High swim team enjoys opening two competitions of season

The Norfolk High girls & boys swim teams opened their season with a doubleheader sweep of South Sioux City on the road and a successful performance at the Hastings Invitational last Saturday.
The Panther girls & boys routed South Sioux City last Thursday 138-26 & 124-31 respectively and the girls won the Hastings Invite by 121 points while the boys finished third. Qualifying for the State Championships from the Hastings Invite were the girls & boys 200 Medley Relays. The girls team consists of Joslyn Jacobs, Katherine Meuret, Elsie Olberding, & Courtney Flohr. The boys squad is Kellen Carney, Ben Spray, Mason Olmer, & Nate Liess. Other qualifiers included Olmer (200 Individual Medley & 100 Breaststroke); Spray (500 Freestyle); Annika Harthoorn (100 Backstroke); Jacobs (100 Breaststroke). Norfolk returns to action this afternoon when they host Fremont in a 4:00 dual.