Norfolk High swim team enjoying undefeated dual seasons as they get ready for Kearney dual on Thursday

The Norfolk High swim teams were unable to compete in the Millard North Invitational last Saturday due to travel concerns.
This season, both the girls & boys are 4-0 in duals. The Lady Panthers have a championship, a third place finish, a sixth, and a seventh place finish. The boys have two third place finishes, a fourth, and a seventh place finish. Norfolk will participate in remaining tournaments at Ralston and the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships. They will also host a dual with Kearney and visit Lincoln Southwest. Norfolk returns to action on Thursday when they host Kearney in a dual.