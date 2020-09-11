Norfolk High softball wins seventh game in a row after routing South Sioux City

The Norfolk High softball team won for the seventh time in a row as they routed South Sioux City on the road on Thursday night 20-0.

The Lady Panthers improve to 13-4

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

Norfolk 

1

12

7

x

x

x

x

20

13

0

South Sioux City

0

0

0

x

x

x

x

0

1

3

WP- Jessica Schmidt 3 IP, 1 Hits, 0 Runs, 4 Ks

Norfolk- Taylor Schmidt 1-1, Bailey Bernstrauch 1-1 (Dbl),

Ava Borgman 1-2, Emerson Waldow 2-4, Tara Koch 2-2,

Brandy Unger 1-2, Natalia Linn 1-1, Ellie Schwede 1-1(Dbl),

Paeton Coler 1-4(HR), Jessica Schmidt 1-1, Rylee Hoppe 1-1(Triple)

  

JV

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

Norfolk JV

2

0

6

2

x

x

x

10

12

0

SSC JV

0

0

0

0

x

x

x

0

1

5

 

WP- Lexi Jensen 2 IP, 1 Hit, 0 Runs

Norfolk-  Henley Morris 1-2 (Dbl), Reilly Vrbsky 1-3,

Khynne Tecson 1-3 (Dbl), Tristen Buss 2-2, Lexi Jensen 2-2,

Brylee Severance 2-3, Danika Brown 1-2, Skyler Ellenberger 1-1, Peyton Privett 1-2

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, September 11, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, September 11, 2020

Last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Patrick Mahomes threw for three touchdowns and the Kansas City Chiefs began their Super Bowl title defense with a 34-20 win over the Houston Texans.  Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through the rain for 138 yards and a touchdown in his f…