Norfolk High softball wins seventh game in a row after routing South Sioux City

The Norfolk High softball team won for the seventh time in a row as they routed South Sioux City on the road on Thursday night 20-0.
The Lady Panthers improve to 13-4
WP- Jessica Schmidt 3 IP, 1 Hits, 0 Runs, 4 Ks
Norfolk- Taylor Schmidt 1-1, Bailey Bernstrauch 1-1 (Dbl),
Ava Borgman 1-2, Emerson Waldow 2-4, Tara Koch 2-2,
Brandy Unger 1-2, Natalia Linn 1-1, Ellie Schwede 1-1(Dbl),
Paeton Coler 1-4(HR), Jessica Schmidt 1-1, Rylee Hoppe 1-1(Triple)
JV
WP- Lexi Jensen 2 IP, 1 Hit, 0 Runs
Norfolk- Henley Morris 1-2 (Dbl), Reilly Vrbsky 1-3,
Khynne Tecson 1-3 (Dbl), Tristen Buss 2-2, Lexi Jensen 2-2,
Brylee Severance 2-3, Danika Brown 1-2, Skyler Ellenberger 1-1, Peyton Privett 1-2