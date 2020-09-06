Norfolk High softball wins Norfolk Invitational

The Norfolk High softball team is 12-4 on the season and have won four games in a row after claiming the Norfolk Invitational last Saturday.
They shutout Lincoln Northeast 2-0, Fremont 3-0, and Kearney 3-0. This season, the Lady Panthers have beaten Lincoln Southwest, Grand Island twice, Lincoln Southeast, Lexington, Elkhorn, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast three times, Fremont, and Kearney. Norfolk is outscoring their opponents 74-38.
WP- Jessica Schmidt 7 IP, 4 Hits, 0 Runs, 14 Ks
Norfolk- Brandy Unger 2-2, Bailey Bernstrauch 1-3,
Ava Borgman 1-3 (HR), Emerson Waldow 1-3, Miley Wichman 1-2, Bailey Bernstrauch 2-3 (Dbl, Triple)
Game 2
WP- Paeton Coler 7 IP, 5 Hits, 0 Runs, 3 Ks
Norfolk- Taylor Schmidt 1-3 (Dbl), Ellie Schwede 2-2 (HR),
Ava Borgman 1-2
Game 3
WP- Brandy Unger 7 IP, 3 Hits, 0 Runs, 11 Ks
Norfolk- Taylor Schmidt 1-2 (Dbl), Ellie Schwede 1-3 (HR),
Paeton Coler 2-3, Cydnee Hopkins 2-3