Norfolk High softball to get season underway today

The Norfolk High softball team gets their 2020 campaign underway today when they visit Lincoln Journal Star fourth ranked Lincoln Southwest in a 5:00 doubleheader.
The Lady Panthers have 30 girls out this year. They have seven players returning with starting experience in Paeton Coler, Natalia Linn, Taylor Schmidt, Brandy Unger, Ellie Schwede, Ryllee Hoppe, and Bailey Bernstrauch. Norfolk will try to improve from last year’s 23-14 record. The 23 wins were the most since the 2006 campaign when they won 24 games. Their home schedule has them hosting Grand Island, Lincoln North Star, Fremont, Lincoln High, Columbus, and Lincoln Pius X.