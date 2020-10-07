Norfolk High softball team enters postseason play today

The Norfolk High softball team is 27-9 on the season after a 4-2 week. They swept doubleheaders from Columbus and Lincoln Pius X and then dropped games to Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln North Star at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament last Saturday.
This season, the Omaha World Herald seventh ranked and Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked Lady Panthers have beaten Lincoln Southwest, Grand Island twice, Lincoln Southeast, Lexington, Elkhorn, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast three times, Fremont three times, Kearney three times, South Sioux City, Lincoln High twice, Columbus three times, Beatrice, Lincoln East, Bennington, and Lincoln Pius X twice. Norfolk is outscoring their opponents 209-99 through 36 games. The Lady Panthers return to action today when they compete in the A-5 District Tournament at Doris Blair Complex in Lincoln. They face 13-16 Millard South at 3:00 and 29-9 Lincoln East meets 7-17 Omaha Westside at 3:00 as well.