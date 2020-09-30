Norfolk High softball sweeps twinbill from Columbus

The 25-7 Norfolk High softball team swept Columbus in a home doubleheader yesterday 8-0 & 11-1. With the wins, they become the second most winningest team in program history with 25. The 2005 squad won 31 games.
WP- Paeton Coler 5 IP, 3 Hits, 0 Runs, 7 Ks
Norfolk- Taylor Schmidt 2-3, Emerson Waldow 2-2 (Dbl),
Bailey Bernstrauch 1-2, Brandy Unger 1-3 (Dbl), Paeton Coler 1-3,
Ellie Schwede 1-3 (HR), Natalia Linn 2-3 (Dbl),
Payton Schnoor 1-2 (Dbl)
Game 2
WP- Brandy Unger 4IP, 2 Hits, 1 Run, 5 Ks
Norfolk- Taylor Schmidt 3-3 (Dbl, HR), Brandy Unger 3-3 (Dbl),
Bailey Bernstrauch 2-3,Natalia Linn 1-2, Payton Schnoor 1-2,
Paeton Coler 1-2 (Dbl), Cydnee Hopkins 1-1, Ellie Schwede 1-2 (Dbl), Emerson Waldow 1-2
JV Game 1
WP- Danika Brown 4 IP, 1 Hit, 0 Runs, 1 K
Norfolk- Khynne Tecson 1-3, Danika Brown 3-3 (Dbl), Tristen Buss 1-3, Brylee Severance 2-2 (Dbl), Alyssa Schwindt 1-2 (Dbl),
Henley Morris 2-2 (Dbl), Peyton Privett 1-2 (Dbl)
Reserve Game
WP- Kayla Bobeldyke 3 IP, 0 Hits, 0 Runs, 5 Ks
Norfolk- Khynne Tecson 2-4, Henley Morris 4-4, Skylar Ellenberger 1-3, Tristen Buss 2-3, Brylee Severance 3-3, Alyssa Schwindt 2-2,
Kayla Bobeldyke 1-2, Peyton Privett 2-2 (Dbl, HR), Lilly Bouck 1-1