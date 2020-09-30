Norfolk High softball sweeps twinbill from Columbus

The 25-7 Norfolk High softball team swept Columbus in a home doubleheader yesterday 8-0 & 11-1.  With the wins, they become the second most winningest team in program history with 25.  The 2005 squad won 31 games.

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

Columbus

0

0

0

0

0

x

x

0

  3

2

Norfolk

1

3

0

2

2

x

x

8

11

  0

WP- Paeton Coler 5 IP, 3 Hits, 0 Runs, 7 Ks

Norfolk- Taylor Schmidt 2-3, Emerson Waldow 2-2 (Dbl),

Bailey Bernstrauch 1-2, Brandy Unger 1-3 (Dbl), Paeton Coler 1-3,

Ellie Schwede 1-3 (HR), Natalia Linn 2-3 (Dbl),

Payton Schnoor 1-2 (Dbl)

Game 2

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

Columbus

0

0

1

0

x

x

x

1

2

1

Norfolk

3

4

4

x

x

x

x

11

14

2

 

WP- Brandy Unger 4IP, 2 Hits, 1 Run, 5 Ks

Norfolk-  Taylor Schmidt 3-3 (Dbl, HR), Brandy Unger 3-3 (Dbl),

Bailey Bernstrauch 2-3,Natalia Linn 1-2, Payton Schnoor 1-2,

Paeton Coler 1-2 (Dbl), Cydnee Hopkins 1-1, Ellie Schwede 1-2 (Dbl), Emerson Waldow 1-2

JV Game 1

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

Columbus

0

0

0

0

x

x

x

0

1

2

Norfolk

6

2

3

x

x

x

x

11

11

0

WP- Danika Brown 4 IP, 1 Hit, 0 Runs, 1 K

Norfolk- Khynne Tecson 1-3, Danika Brown 3-3 (Dbl), Tristen Buss 1-3, Brylee Severance 2-2 (Dbl), Alyssa Schwindt 1-2 (Dbl),

Henley Morris 2-2 (Dbl), Peyton Privett 1-2 (Dbl)

Reserve Game

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

Columbus Reserve

0

0

0

x

x

x

x

0

0

4

Norfolk Reserve

2

16

x

x

x

x

x

18

18

2

 

WP- Kayla Bobeldyke 3 IP, 0 Hits, 0 Runs, 5 Ks

Norfolk- Khynne Tecson 2-4, Henley Morris 4-4, Skylar Ellenberger 1-3, Tristen Buss 2-3, Brylee Severance 3-3, Alyssa Schwindt 2-2,

Kayla Bobeldyke 1-2, Peyton Privett 2-2 (Dbl, HR), Lilly Bouck 1-1

Tags

In other news

Norfolk High softball sweeps twinbill from Columbus

Norfolk High softball sweeps twinbill from Columbus

The 25-7 Norfolk High softball team swept Columbus in a home doubleheader yesterday 8-0 & 11-1.  With the wins, they become the second most winningest team in program history with 25.  The 2005 squad won 31 games.

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open because of an Achilles injury.  The 23-time Grand Slam champion says she had a short warmup and decided she couldn’t continue.  Williams had been scheduled to play Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round at Roland Garros.  Williams says she th…