Norfolk High softball sweeps Lincoln Northeast

The Norfolk High softball team swept Lincoln Northeast on the road last night.
Scores had the Lady Panthers winning the first game 9-1 and the nightcap 12-0. They have now won three games in a row and are 9-4.
WP- Jessica Schmidt 5 IP, 2 Hits, 1 Run, 9 Ks
Norfolk-Taylor Schmidt 1-3(Dbl), Brandy Unger 3-4,
Bailey Bernstrauch 1-3, Paeton Coler 1-3, Natalia Linn 2-4,
Jessica Schmidt 2-4, Emerson Waldow 1-2
Game 2
WP- Paeton Coler 6 IP, 3 Hits, 0 Runs, 3 Ks
Norfolk- Taylor Schmidt 4-5 (HR, Triple), Natalia Linn 1-4,
Paeton Coler 1-3 (HR), Ava Borgman 1-4, Bailey Bernstrauch 1-3, Ryllee Hoppe 1-3 (Dbl), Brandy Unger 1-3
Norfolk JV- 19
Lincoln Northeast JV- 1
Norfolk Reserve- 15
Lincoln Northeast Reserve- 2