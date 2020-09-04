Norfolk High softball sweeps Lincoln Northeast

The Norfolk High softball team swept Lincoln Northeast on the road last night.

Scores had the Lady Panthers winning the first game 9-1 and the nightcap 12-0.  They have now won three games in a row and are 9-4.

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

Norfolk

1

1

6

1

0

x

x

9

11

1

Lincoln Northeast

0

1

0

0

0

x

x

1

2

6

WP- Jessica Schmidt 5 IP, 2 Hits, 1 Run, 9 Ks

Norfolk-Taylor Schmidt 1-3(Dbl), Brandy Unger 3-4,

Bailey Bernstrauch 1-3, Paeton Coler 1-3, Natalia Linn 2-4,

Jessica Schmidt 2-4, Emerson Waldow 1-2

  

Game 2

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

Norfolk

2

0

1

2

0

0

7

12

10

2

Lincoln Northeast

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

5

 

WP- Paeton Coler  6 IP, 3 Hits, 0 Runs, 3 Ks

Norfolk-  Taylor Schmidt 4-5 (HR, Triple), Natalia Linn 1-4,

Paeton Coler 1-3 (HR), Ava Borgman 1-4, Bailey Bernstrauch 1-3, Ryllee Hoppe 1-3 (Dbl), Brandy Unger 1-3

Norfolk JV- 19

Lincoln Northeast JV- 1

Norfolk Reserve- 15

Lincoln Northeast Reserve- 2

