Norfolk High softball sweeps Fremont to stay hot

The Norfolk High softball team swept a home doubleheader from Fremont last night at Ta Ha Zouka Park.
The Lady Panthers earned a 3-2 victory in game one and claimed the nightcap 7-2. Norfolk has now won nine games in a row to improve to 15-4.
Game 1 VARSITY
WP- Jessica Schmidt 2 IP, 0 Hits, 0 Runs, 4 Ks
Norfolk- Bailey Bernstrauch 2-4 (Dbl), Brandy Unger 1-4 (Triple), Natalia Linn 1-3, Paeton Coler 1-3, Emerson Waldow 2-3 (Dbl)
Game 2 VARSITY
WP- Jessica Schmidt 7 IP, 6 Hits, 2 Runs, 8 Ks
Norfolk- Taylor Schmidt 3-4 (2 HR), Bailey Bernstrauch 1-4,
Brandy Unger 1-4, Ellie Schwede 1-2, Miley Wichman 1-2 (HR), Emerson Waldow 2-2 (HR, Dbl)
Reserve Game
WP- Danika Brown 3 IP, 1 Hit, 0 Runs, 9 Ks
Norfolk- Henley Morris 1-2 (Dbl), Danika Brown 2-3 (Triple),
Tristan Buss 1-3 (Dbl), Brylee Severance 2-2 (Dbl), Peyton Privett 2-2, Chloe Lowe 1-2
JV Game
LP- Lexi Jensen 5 IP, 8 Hits, 4 Runs, 6 Ks
Norfolk- Henley Morris 1-3, Reilly Vrbsky 1-2, Tristan Buss 1-3 (HR), Brylee Severance 1-1, Peyton Privett 1-2, Danika Brown 1-2,
Cara Graae 1-2 (Dbl)