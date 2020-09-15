Norfolk High softball sweeps Fremont to stay hot

The Norfolk High softball team swept a home doubleheader from Fremont last night at Ta Ha Zouka Park.

The Lady Panthers earned a 3-2 victory in game one and claimed the nightcap 7-2.  Norfolk has now won nine games in a row to improve to 15-4.

Game 1                      VARSITY

 

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

Fremont

0

0

0

1

0

1

0

2

7

2

Norfolk

0

0

0

0

1

2

x

3

7

1

 

WP- Jessica Schmidt 2 IP, 0 Hits, 0 Runs, 4 Ks

Norfolk- Bailey Bernstrauch 2-4 (Dbl), Brandy Unger 1-4 (Triple), Natalia Linn 1-3, Paeton Coler 1-3, Emerson Waldow 2-3 (Dbl)

  

 

Game 2 VARSITY

 

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

Fremont

1

0

0

0

0

1

0

2

6

1

Norfolk

0

0

2

0

2

3

x

7

9

0

 

WP- Jessica Schmidt 7 IP, 6 Hits, 2 Runs, 8 Ks

Norfolk-  Taylor Schmidt 3-4 (2 HR), Bailey Bernstrauch 1-4,

Brandy Unger 1-4, Ellie Schwede 1-2, Miley Wichman 1-2 (HR), Emerson Waldow 2-2 (HR, Dbl) 

 

Reserve Game 

 

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

Fremont Reserve

0

0

0

x

x

x

x

0

1

5

Norfolk Reserve

0

3

10

x

x

x

x

13

9

0

 

WP- Danika Brown 3 IP, 1 Hit, 0 Runs, 9 Ks

Norfolk- Henley Morris 1-2 (Dbl), Danika Brown 2-3 (Triple),

Tristan Buss 1-3 (Dbl), Brylee Severance 2-2 (Dbl), Peyton Privett 2-2, Chloe Lowe 1-2

 

JV Game 

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

Fremont JV

1

0

0

2

1

x

x

5

8

1

Norfolk JV

0

1

0

3

0

x

x

4

7

4

 

LP- Lexi Jensen 5 IP, 8 Hits, 4 Runs, 6 Ks

Norfolk- Henley Morris 1-3, Reilly Vrbsky 1-2, Tristan Buss 1-3 (HR), Brylee Severance 1-1, Peyton Privett 1-2, Danika Brown 1-2,

Cara Graae 1-2 (Dbl)

