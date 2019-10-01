Norfolk High softball stays hot by sweeping road doubleheader from Lincoln Pius X

A New "Fast Pitch" Softball and an aluminum bat sitting between the infield grass and dirt of a softball diamond

 cmannphoto

The Norfolk High softball team has now won nine of ten games after sweeping Lincoln Pius X in a road doubleheader yesterday 7-4 in eight innings in game one and 5-0 in game two.  Norfolk's Brandy Unger threw a no-hitter in the second contest.  They are now 19-10 on the season.

Game 1

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

R

H

E

Norfolk 

0

0

1

0

2

0

1

3

7

12

0

Lincoln Pius 

1

0

0

1

1

0

1

0

4

9

2

WP- Sydney Rader 8 IP, 4 Runs, 9 Hits, 11 Ks

Norfolk- Sydney Rader 2-5 (2 Dbls), Paeton Coler 2-3 (HR), Makenna Waldow 1-5 (Dbl), Natalia Linn 2-3, Taylor Schmidt 2-4, Skylar Hopkins 2-4

Game 2

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

Norfolk 

3

2

0

0

0

0

0

5

11

1

Lincoln Pius

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

WP- Brandy Unger 7 IP, 0 Hits, 0 Runs, 11 Ks (No Hitter)

Norfolk- Makenna Waldow 2-4 (Dbl), Bailey Bernstrauch 1-4 (Dbl), Paeton Coler 2-4, Skylar Hopkins 1-3 (Dbl), Natalia Linn 2-3, Jade Koch 1-2, Sydney Rader 1-3, Brandy Unger 1-3

Norfolk JV- 5

Lincoln Pius JV- 3

Norfolk JV- 3

Lincoln Pius JV- 9

