Norfolk High softball splits two games at A-5 District Tournament

The Norfolk High softball team went 1-1 on the first day of the A-5 District Tournament in Lincoln.
The Lady Panthers shutout Millard South 1-0 in their opening game behind Paeton Coler’s three-hit shutout. Coler drove in Norfolk’s lone run in the third inning on a fielder’s choice. The Lady Panthers were then beaten by Lincoln East 9-6. Brandy Unger took the loss. Taylor Schmidt was 3-4 with a triple. Norfolk is now 28-10 on the season and will play Millard South again in an elimination game today at 1:00.
Game 1 A-5 District Softball
WP- Paeton Coler 7 IP, 3 Hits, 0 ER, 6 Ks
Norfolk- Taylor Schmidt 1-2, Brandy Unger 1-3, Paeton Coler 1-3,
Miley Wichman 1-3
Game 2
LP- Brandy Unger 3 IP, 9 Hits, 8 Runs, 1 K
Norfolk- Taylor Schmidt 3-4 (Triple), Brandy Unger 1-2 (Dbl),
Miley Wichman 2-3, Ava Borgman 1-3, Payton Schnoor 1-3