Norfolk High softball splits two games at A-5 District Tournament

The Norfolk High softball team went 1-1 on the first day of the A-5 District Tournament in Lincoln. 

The Lady Panthers shutout Millard South 1-0 in their opening game behind Paeton Coler’s three-hit shutout.  Coler drove in Norfolk’s lone run in the third inning on a fielder’s choice.  The Lady Panthers were then beaten by Lincoln East 9-6.  Brandy Unger took the loss.  Taylor Schmidt was 3-4 with a triple.  Norfolk is now 28-10 on the season and will play Millard South again in an elimination game today at 1:00.

Game 1             A-5 District Softball         

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

Millard South

0

0

0

  0

0

0

0

0

  3

2

Norfolk

0

0

1

0

0

0

x

1

4

  0

 

WP- Paeton Coler 7 IP, 3 Hits, 0 ER, 6 Ks

Norfolk- Taylor Schmidt 1-2, Brandy Unger 1-3, Paeton Coler 1-3,

Miley Wichman 1-3

 

Game 2

 

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

Lincoln East

3

4

1

0

1

0

0

9

15

0

Norfolk

1

3

0

0

0

1

1

6

10

3

 

LP- Brandy Unger 3 IP, 9 Hits, 8 Runs, 1 K

Norfolk-  Taylor Schmidt 3-4 (Triple), Brandy Unger 1-2 (Dbl),

Emerson Waldow 1-3 (Triple), Jessica Schmidt 1-1,

Miley Wichman 2-3, Ava Borgman 1-3, Payton Schnoor 1-3 

Tags

In other news

Busy local schedule for Thursday

Busy local schedule for Thursday

Checking out the local schedule for today, in volleyball, Lutheran High Northeast competes in West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s triangular. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 8, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 8, 2020

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers have 2-0 leads in their National League Division Series.  Rookie Ian Anderson combined with four relievers on a three-hitter as the Braves blanked Miami, 2-0.  Cody Bellinger hit a solo homer and robbed Fernando Tatis of a potential go-ahead, two-ru…

Norfolk High softball team enters postseason play today

Norfolk High softball team enters postseason play today

The Norfolk High softball team is 27-9 on the season after a 4-2 week.  They swept doubleheaders from Columbus and Lincoln Pius X and then dropped games to Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln North Star at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament last Saturday. 