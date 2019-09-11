Norfolk High softball splits road doubleheader at Fremont

The Norfolk High softball team split a road doubleheader at Fremont on Tuesday. 

The Lady Panthers won the first game 9-1 and dropped the nightcap 9-1.  Norfolk is now 8-7 on the season.

Game 1

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

Norfolk

3

0

3

0

0

3

x

9

14

0

Fremont

0

0

0

0

0

0

x

1

3

1

WP- Sydney Rader 6 IP, 1 Run, 7 Ks, 1 Walk 

LP- Carlie Neuhaus 

Norfolk- Paeton Coler 3-3 (Dbl), Makenna Waldow 2-3, Natalia Linn 2-4, Jade Koch 3-4, Sydney Rader 3-4, Bailey Bernstrauch 1-3 (HR) 

Game 2

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

Norfolk

0

0

1

0

0

0

x

1

5

5

Fremont

0

3

0

0

0

6

x

9

10

1

WP- Ella Cooper 

LP- Paeton Coler 5 1/3 IP, 10 Hits, 9 Runs, 1 K, 1 Walk 

Norfolk- Makenna Waldow 1-3, Ellie Schwede 1-3, Jade Koch 1-2, Taylor Delp 1-2, Skylar Hopkins 1-1

"In game one we came out and took care of business just like we talked about doing. Sydney Rader threw really well and we hit the ball really well throughout the whole game. Game 2 we came out with very little energy, our mindset was not right, and it hurt us in the end. Five errors in one game is unacceptable at this point of the year, we have to be better than that."

