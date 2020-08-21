Norfolk High softball splits doubleheader at fourth ranked Lincoln Southwest

The Norfolk High softball team opened their 2020 season with a split at fourth ranked Lincoln Southwest.
The Lady Panthers dropped game one of the twinbill 8-0 before winning the nightcap 6-2. They are 1-1 to start the season.
Game 1
LP- Brandy Unger 5 IP, 5 Hits, 6 Runs, 3 Ks
Norfolk- Brandy Unger 1-2, Ellie Schwede 1-2
Game 2
WP- Paeton Coler 7 IP, 7 Hits, 2 Runs, 2 Ks
Norfolk- Brandy Unger 2-3 (Dbl), Ellie Schwede 1-4 (Dbl), Paeton Coler 3-4 (Dbl), Cydnee Hopkins 1-3 (Dbl), Tara Koch 1-2, Ryllee Hoppe 1-3, Bailey Bernstrauch 1-4
Norfolk JV- 1
LSW JV- 6
Norfolk Reserve- 5
LSW Reserve- 2