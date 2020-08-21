Norfolk High softball splits doubleheader at fourth ranked Lincoln Southwest

The Norfolk High softball team opened their 2020 season with a split at fourth ranked Lincoln Southwest.

The Lady Panthers dropped game one of the twinbill 8-0 before winning the nightcap 6-2.  They are 1-1 to start the season.

Game 1

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

Norfolk

0

0

0

0

0

0

x

0

2

1

  LSW

0

0

2

1

3

2

x

8

7

1

 

LP- Brandy Unger 5 IP, 5 Hits, 6 Runs, 3 Ks

Norfolk- Brandy Unger 1-2, Ellie Schwede 1-2

  

 

Game 2

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

Norfolk

1

0

3

0

2

0

0

6

10

1

LSW

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

7

0

 

WP- Paeton Coler  7 IP, 7 Hits, 2 Runs, 2 Ks

Norfolk- Brandy Unger 2-3 (Dbl), Ellie Schwede 1-4 (Dbl), Paeton Coler 3-4 (Dbl), Cydnee Hopkins 1-3 (Dbl), Tara Koch 1-2, Ryllee Hoppe 1-3, Bailey Bernstrauch 1-4

 

Norfolk JV- 1

LSW JV- 6

 

Norfolk Reserve- 5

LSW Reserve- 2

