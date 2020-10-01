Norfolk High softball slips in rankings

The Lincoln Journal Star & Omaha World Herald has updated its high school softball rankings. 

In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista remains first and Norfolk High slips from fifth to ninth in Class ‘A’.  The Lady Panthers are 25-7 on the season after a 3-2 week.  Omaha Skutt is the new number one in Class ‘B’.  In Class ‘C’, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic is the new number one after moving up from second.  In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Norfolk slips from sixth to seventh in Class ‘A’.  Omaha Skutt is the new number one in Class ‘B’.  In Class ‘C’, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic is the new number one after moving up from third.

Busy local schedule for Thursday

Checking out the local schedule for today, in 7:00 football games, Norfolk High visits Lincoln’s Seacrest Field to play Lincoln Southwest, Lutheran High Northeast hosts Hartington/Newcastle, Bloomfield entertains Niobrara/Verdigre, and West Holt is in Spencer to play Boyd County. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 1, 2020

Anthony Davis poured in 34 points with nine rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers took Game One of the NBA Finals by pounding the Miami Heat, 116-98.  LeBron James contributed 25 points, 13 boards and nine assists for the Lakers, who led by as many as 32 in the fourth quarter.  Jimmy Butler's …

Norfolk High softball sweeps twinbill from Columbus

The 25-7 Norfolk High softball team swept Columbus in a home doubleheader yesterday 8-0 & 11-1.  With the wins, they become the second most winningest team in program history with 25.  The 2005 squad won 31 games.

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open because of an Achilles injury.  The 23-time Grand Slam champion says she had a short warmup and decided she couldn’t continue.  Williams had been scheduled to play Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round at Roland Garros.  Williams says she th…