Norfolk High softball slips in rankings

The Lincoln Journal Star & Omaha World Herald has updated its high school softball rankings.
In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista remains first and Norfolk High slips from fifth to ninth in Class ‘A’. The Lady Panthers are 25-7 on the season after a 3-2 week. Omaha Skutt is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C’, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic is the new number one after moving up from second. In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Norfolk slips from sixth to seventh in Class ‘A’. Omaha Skutt is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C’, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic is the new number one after moving up from third.